EU states approve draft tech sector regulations, final laws expected in 2022

Thursday 25 November 2021 | 16:43 CET | News
The EU member states have reached an agreement on the proposed Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act. With the Council positions confirmed, the legislation to regulate the tech sector and online services can move to the final stage of negotiations with the European Parliament. The aim is to reach a final agreement on both laws in the first half of 2022 under the French presidency of the EU, so the legislation can take effect before the end of next year. 

Categories: General
Countries: Europe
