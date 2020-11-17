Edition: International
Huawei sales tumble 16.5% in Q1 as Honor sale, US sanctions hit consumer business

Wednesday 28 April 2021 | 09:49 CET | News
Huawei reported first-quarter sales down 16.5 percent year-on-year to CNY 152.2 billion. While its consumer business suffered from the sale of the Honor brand and US sanctions against the company, Huawei said it continued to grow in network equipment and also collected USD 600 million in patent royalties. Chairman Eric Xu said the company expects another challenging year in 2021, but was meeting its forecasts. 

Categories: General
Companies: Huawei
Countries: World
