Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

ICASA invites bids for emergency spectrum to meet higher broadband demand during lockdown

Tuesday 7 April 2020 | 11:04 CET | News
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has announced the release of emergency spectrum to meet the spike in broadband demand caused by the coronavirus lockdown. ICASA has decided to make the 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2600 MHz and 3500 MHz bands available for temporary assignment. Licensees should submit their applications by 09 April.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: ICASA
Countries: South Africa
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

ICASA orders zero-rated access to websites providing coronavirus public information
Published 07 Apr 2020 14:07 CET | South Africa
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has issued regulations requiring all ISPs to zero-rate certain ...

Telkom downgraded by Moody's in line with South Africa sovereign rating, outlook negative

Published 07 Apr 2020 11:32 CET | South Africa
Moody's Investors Service has downgraded operator Telkom South Africa in line with the country's recent sovereign rating ...

South Africa to give operators temporary spectrum during lockdown
Published 27 Mar 2020 08:21 CET | South Africa
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa is working with telecom operators to ensure a short-term spectrum relief ...

Icasa attracts over 40 submissions in mobile spectrum consultation
Published 03 Feb 2020 12:09 CET | South Africa
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa said it has received over 40 written representations from a broad range ...

Vodacom, MTN blame lack of spectrum after report points to high data prices
Published 03 Dec 2019 10:11 CET | South Africa
Vodacom and MTN South Africa have blamed the government for its failure to release mobile spectrum, after a report from the ...

ICASA publishes document on mobile broadband services for public comments
Published 02 Dec 2019 11:20 CET | South Africa
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has published a discussion document on Mobile Broadband Services ...





Related Info

ICASA orders zero-rated access to websites providing coronavirus public information
14:07 | South Africa | News
Telkom downgraded by Moody's in line with South Africa sovereign rating, outlook negative
11:32 | South Africa | News
South Africa to give operators temporary spectrum during lockdown
27 Mar | South Africa | News
Icasa attracts over 40 submissions in mobile spectrum consultation
3 Feb | South Africa | News
Vodacom, MTN blame lack of spectrum after report points to high data prices
3 Dec 2019 | South Africa | News
ICASA publishes document on mobile broadband services for public comments
2 Dec 2019 | South Africa | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

07 Apr Cogeco fiscal Q2
09 Apr Shaw Q2 2020
13 Apr Telecompaper holiday
14 Apr OnePlus 8 launch
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now