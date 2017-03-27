Edition: International
Wireless

Ice Group sells Danish arm to Cibicom for undisclosed sum

Wednesday 17 June 2020 | 09:25 CET | News

Ice Group has announced the sale of its Danish arm to Cibicom. Ice Denmark trades as Net1 and has just been declared the only applicant for 450 MHz spectrum under a contract valid until 2037. Cibicom has built, owns and runs the national broadcasting network, as well as an LoRaWAN IoT network, data centres, coastal radio and other critical communications.

The parties have agreed not to communicate the value of the transaction, which has already been completed.

Cibicom is a contraction of "Critical Infrastructure for Broadcasting, IoT and Communication" and since November 2018, it has belonged to Agilitas Private Equity, which bought it from Sweden's Teracom.


Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ice Group / Net1 / Teracom
Countries: Denmark
