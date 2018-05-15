Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Iliad group revenues increase 6% in Q3, as customer base growth continues

Tuesday 17 November 2020 | 10:19 CET | News

Iliad said it generated revenues of EUR 1.42 billion in the three months to September, up 6.3 percent year-on-year (+6.7% in Q2). The group maintained its growth momentum in customer acquisitions in Italy, as well as across its French operations, and said that it is readying to launch a B2B commercial offensive in France, while preparing to enter the fixed broadband market in Italy.

In the core market of France, Iliad’s service revenues increased 2.0 percent to reach EUR 1.21 billion (+1.6% in Q2). Within the mobile segment, service revenues rose 2.4 percent to EUR 537 million (+0.9% in Q2), supported by migrations to Free Mobile’s higher-tier plan. The fixed business saw service revenues progress by 1.7 percent to EUR 673 million (+2.2% in Q2), helped by the commercial launch of the Freebox Pop.

Mobile ARPU increased by EUR 0.70 since June to reach EUR 10.90, benefiting from the automatic move of subscribers on the promotional 'Serie Free' plan to the more expensive standard tariff ('Unlimited 4G'). Fixed ARPU dipped fractionally quarter-on-quarter to EUR 31.80, reflecting the discounted price offered to new sign-ups and seasonal effects on voice/TV variable revenues.

The quarter was marked by the commercial success of the new Freebox, said the company, noting that the launch generated "hundreds of thousands" of Freebox Pop and Delta Pop gross sales. This good performance drove an increase in fixed broadband net additions, which improved to 99,000 from 65,000 in the previous three months and 32,000 in the year-earlier period.

Free closed September with a fixed customer base of 6.67 million, of which 37.7 percent were on FTTH connections. Quarter-on-quarter, FTTH net additions improved to 299,000 (+243,000 in Q2).

Free Mobile's customer base increased by 70,000 to reach 13.48 million (+80,000 in Q2 and -18,000 in Q3 2019), with 63.1 percent of customers taking the top-tier 'Unlimited 4G' plan. LTE network coverage rose to 97.8 percent at end September, while the 3G footprint progressed to cover 98.4 percent of the French population.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Free / Free Mobile / Iliad
Countries: France
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

LTE

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Iliad Italia sales climb 56% in Q3, reaches 6.8 mln clients
Published 17 Nov 2020 09:06 CET | Italy
France's Iliad said its Iliad Italia subsidiary continued adding high numbers of customers in the third quarter of 2020 despite ...

Free's retail footprint reaches milestone of 100 stores
Published 09 Nov 2020 10:53 CET | France
French operator Free announced on Twitter the inauguration of its latest store, located within a commercial centre in ...

Iliad gets EU clearance to buy Poland's Play Communications

Published 28 Oct 2020 15:25 CET | Poland
The European Commission (EC) has approved Iliad's takeover of the company Play Communications, the controlling shareholder of ...

Free Mobile secures Arcep's approval to extend national roaming deal with Orange to end-2022
Published 26 Oct 2020 10:01 CET | France
French telecom authority Arcep has given its green light to a contract that enables Free Mobile to extend its national roaming ...

French operator Free launches Freebox Pop triple-play bundle, revamps Delta package
Published 07 Jul 2020 17:18 CET | France
Iliad's subsidiary Free has introduced its latest Freebox model (version 8), available with a new triple-play bundle priced EUR ...





Related Info

Iliad Italia sales climb 56% in Q3, reaches 6.8 mln clients
09:06 | Italy | News
Free's retail footprint reaches milestone of 100 stores
9 Nov | France | News
Iliad gets EU clearance to buy Poland's Play Communications
28 Oct | Poland | News
Free Mobile secures Arcep's approval to extend national roaming deal with Orange to end-2022
26 Oct | France | News
French operator Free launches Freebox Pop triple-play bundle, revamps Delta package
7 Jul | France | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

17 Nov MTS Q3 2020
17 Nov Iliad Q3 2020
17 Nov Vantage Towers Capital Markets Day
17 Nov Riverbed Global User Conference
17 Nov Juniper Partner Summit
17 Nov GIGAEurope launch event
18 Nov Avaya fiscal Q4
18 Nov Talkpool Q3 2020
18 Nov F5 Networks fiscal Q4
18 Nov Sigfox Connect
19 Nov McAfee Q3 2020
19 Nov Ooma Q3 2020
19 Nov Bouygues Telecom Q3 2020
19 Nov Altice Europe Q3 2020
20 Nov A3 Q3 2020
23 Nov Cellcom Israel Q3 2020
24 Nov VMware fiscal Q3
24 Nov Dell Technologies fiscal Q3
24 Nov Xiaomi Q3 2020
24 Nov Analog Devices fiscal Q4
24 Nov KPN Strategy Update 2020
24 Nov SD-WAN & SASE Summit
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now