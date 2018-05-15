Iliad group revenues increase 6% in Q3, as customer base growth continues

Iliad said it generated revenues of EUR 1.42 billion in the three months to September, up 6.3 percent year-on-year (+6.7% in Q2). The group maintained its growth momentum in customer acquisitions in Italy, as well as across its French operations, and said that it is readying to launch a B2B commercial offensive in France, while preparing to enter the fixed broadband market in Italy.
In the core market of France, Iliad’s service revenues increased 2.0 percent to reach EUR 1.21 billion (+1.6% in Q2). Within the mobile segment, service revenues rose 2.4 percent to EUR 537 million (+0.9% in Q2), supported by migrations to Free Mobile’s higher-tier plan. The fixed business saw service revenues progress by 1.7 percent to EUR 673 million (+2.2% in Q2), helped by the commercial launch of the Freebox Pop.
Mobile ARPU increased by EUR 0.70 since June to reach EUR 10.90, benefiting from the automatic move of subscribers on the promotional 'Serie Free' plan to the more expensive standard tariff ('Unlimited 4G'). Fixed ARPU dipped fractionally quarter-on-quarter to EUR 31.80, reflecting the discounted price offered to new sign-ups and seasonal effects on voice/TV variable revenues.
The quarter was marked by the commercial success of the new Freebox, said the company, noting that the launch generated "hundreds of thousands" of Freebox Pop and Delta Pop gross sales. This good performance drove an increase in fixed broadband net additions, which improved to 99,000 from 65,000 in the previous three months and 32,000 in the year-earlier period.
Free closed September with a fixed customer base of 6.67 million, of which 37.7 percent were on FTTH connections. Quarter-on-quarter, FTTH net additions improved to 299,000 (+243,000 in Q2).
Free Mobile's customer base increased by 70,000 to reach 13.48 million (+80,000 in Q2 and -18,000 in Q3 2019), with 63.1 percent of customers taking the top-tier 'Unlimited 4G' plan. LTE network coverage rose to 97.8 percent at end September, while the 3G footprint progressed to cover 98.4 percent of the French population.
