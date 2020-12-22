Edition: International
Iliad Italia unveils new plan with 120GB of 5G data for under EUR 10

Tuesday 25 May 2021 | 15:20 CET | News
Iliad Italia has again refreshed its mobile portfolio to celebrate the third anniversary of its launch, this time replacing its Giga 50 and Giga 100 plans with two new rates offering 80GB and 120GB of data for under EUR 8 and EUR 10 a month respectively. The new 'Iliad Flash 120' plan includes 120GB of data at maximum possible speeds of up to 5G plus unlimited calls and SMS in Italy for EUR 9.99 a month. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Iliad Italia
Countries: Italy
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

