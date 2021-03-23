Edition: International
Iliad subsidiary Free enters B2B market with Freebox Pro quad-play bundle

Tuesday 23 March 2021 | 12:50 CET | News
French operator Free has launched its first fixed broadband package in the non-residential market. Named 'Freebox Pro', the new offering is available across Free's fibre-to-the-home footprint and comes with no contract commitment. The quad-play bundle costs EUR 49.99/month and is currently promoted at the discounted price of EUR 39.99/month for the first year, excluding VAT. 

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Free / Free Mobile
Countries: France
