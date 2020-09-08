Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Intel CEO plans up to EUR 80 bln investment in new chip fabs in Europe

Wednesday 8 September 2021 | 09:15 CET | News
Intel has confirmed plans to build at least two new semiconductor factories in Europe. CEO Pat Gelsing outlined the plans in a keynote speech at the Munich auto show, saying the company could invest up to EUR 80 billion in Europe in the next decade.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: General
Companies: Intel / Mobileye
Countries: Europe / Germany
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone introduce 5G contracts for BMW electric vehicle

Published 02 Sep 2021 16:44 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone Germany said they have introduced 5G eSIMs for use in the electric vehicle BMW iX to be marketed ...

Intel signs up Qualcomm, AWS for new foundry services
Published 27 Jul 2021 08:43 CET | World
Intel has outlined a new roadmap for developing its production architecture and packaging systems. The upgrades are part of its ...

Intel in talks to buy GlobalFoundries for USD 30 billion - report
Published 16 Jul 2021 09:02 CET | World
Intel is in talks to buy semiconductor maker GlobalFoundries for about USD 30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing ...

Deutsche Telekom develops anti-collision system for cars, cyclists with Continental

Published 03 Jun 2021 10:28 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom has developed a system in partnership with Continental to warn cyclists of a possible collision. The system ...

Intel hopes to start producing chips for carmakers in 6-9 months

Published 13 Apr 2021 09:28 CET | United States
Intel plans to begin producing chips for car makers in 6-9 months at its factories, CEO Pat Gelsinger told Reuters, saying the ...

Intel to expand Irish manufacturing operations, creating 1,600 new jobs
Published 24 Mar 2021 10:46 CET | Ireland
Intel plans to expand its semiconductor manufacturing operations in Ireland, creating 1,600 new high-tech jobs. The company ...

Intel to invest USD 20 bln to boost US production, launch own foundry business
Published 24 Mar 2021 08:57 CET | World
Intel's new CEO Pat Gelsinger has announced plans to invest USD 20 billion to build new factories in the US. In addition, the ...

Microsoft partners with Bosch to connect cars, cloud via software platform

Published 19 Feb 2021 10:21 CET | Germany
Microsoft said it has signed a partnership agreement with Bosch to develop a software platform to network cars and the cloud. The ...

Microsofts expands partnership with Volkswagen on cloud-based Automated Driving Platform
Published 11 Feb 2021 09:28 CET | World
Microsoft said it has expanded its partnership with German carmaker Volkswagen. The company will cooperate with Volkswagen's ...

Intel sells Nand memory, storage business to SK hynix for USD 9 billion
Published 20 Oct 2020 09:59 CET | World
South Korean chipmaker SK hynix has agreed to buy Intel's Nand memory and storage business for USD 9 billion. SK hynix said the ...

Intel appoints Benatar as deputy global production head

Published 08 Sep 2020 10:30 CET | Israel
Intel has appointed Daniel Benatar, the vice president of manufacturing and operations plant supervisor at Intel's Fab 28 in ...





Related Info

Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone introduce 5G contracts for BMW electric vehicle
2 Sep | Germany | News
Intel signs up Qualcomm, AWS for new foundry services
27 Jul | World | News
Intel in talks to buy GlobalFoundries for USD 30 billion - report
16 Jul | World | News
Deutsche Telekom develops anti-collision system for cars, cyclists with Continental
3 Jun | Germany | News
Intel hopes to start producing chips for carmakers in 6-9 months
13 Apr | United States | News
Intel to expand Irish manufacturing operations, creating 1,600 new jobs
24 Mar | Ireland | News
Intel to invest USD 20 bln to boost US production, launch own foundry business
24 Mar | World | News
Microsoft partners with Bosch to connect cars, cloud via software platform
19 Feb | Germany | News
Microsofts expands partnership with Volkswagen on cloud-based Automated Driving Platform
11 Feb | World | News
Intel sells Nand memory, storage business to SK hynix for USD 9 billion
20 Oct 2020 | World | News
Intel appoints Benatar as deputy global production head
8 Sep 2020 | Israel | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

08 Sep Open RAN Summit
10 Sep Report: Dutch Fixed Telephony 2021-Q2
13 Sep Palo Alto Networks analyst meeting
13 Sep 5G and Beyond
13 Sep ECOC Exhibition
14 Sep ICT Spring 2021
14 Sep Report: Dutch Television Market 2021-Q2
15 Sep Cisco investors day
15 Sep FTTH Conference
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now