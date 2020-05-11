Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
IT

Intel to invest USD 20 bln to boost US production, launch own foundry business

Wednesday 24 March 2021 | 08:57 CET | News
Intel's new CEO Pat Gelsinger has announced plans to invest USD 20 billion to build new factories in the US. In addition, the company plans to start offering foundry services, making chips for other customers in the US and Europe. The new strategy is expected to help relieve the shortage of capacity in the semiconductor sector and reduce reliance on manufacturing in Asia.  

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: IT
Companies: Intel
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Intel to expand Irish manufacturing operations, creating 1,600 new jobs
Published 24 Mar 2021 10:46 CET | Ireland
Intel plans to expand its semiconductor manufacturing operations in Ireland, creating 1,600 new high-tech jobs. The company ...

Intel appoints Shenoy as SVP of Design Engineering Group
Published 28 Jan 2021 10:40 CET | World
Intel appointed Sunil Shenoy as SVP and general manager of the Design Engineering Group, effective 1 February. Shenoy, a 33-year ...

Intel revenues, profit exceed expectations in Q4
Published 22 Jan 2021 10:13 CET | World | Update: 22 Jan 2021 10:25 CET
Intel reported stronger-than-expected results for the fourth quarter and a record cash from operations, and said it will upping ...

VMware CEO Gelsinger returns to Intel to take top job
Published 13 Jan 2021 15:59 CET | World
Intel has named Pat Gelsinger its new CEO from 15 February. A former Intel employee for 30 years in key engineering roles, ...

Intel unveils new processors for businesses, gamers, with focus on thin, light laptops, PCs
Published 12 Jan 2021 10:09 CET | World
Intel has during CES announced four new processor families. The all digital CES event is taking place on 11-14 January....

Intel streamlines partner programmes into new Intel Partner Alliance
Published 08 Jan 2021 12:09 CET | World
Intel has launched a new Intel Partner Alliance, set to go live from 11 January. The alliance will unify different Intel partner ...

US govt in talks with Intel, TSMC to develop chip 'self-reliance'

Published 11 May 2020 09:41 CET | United States
Officials from the US government are in talks with Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) to build chip factories in ...





Related Info

Intel to expand Irish manufacturing operations, creating 1,600 new jobs
10:46 | Ireland | News
Intel appoints Shenoy as SVP of Design Engineering Group
28 Jan | World | News
Intel revenues, profit exceed expectations in Q4
22 Jan | World | News
VMware CEO Gelsinger returns to Intel to take top job
13 Jan | World | News
Intel unveils new processors for businesses, gamers, with focus on thin, light laptops, PCs
12 Jan | World | News
Intel streamlines partner programmes into new Intel Partner Alliance
8 Jan | World | News
US govt in talks with Intel, TSMC to develop chip 'self-reliance'
11 May 2020 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

24 Mar Telit FY results
24 Mar Xiaomi FY results
25 Mar Bezeq Q4 2020
25 Mar Salt FY 2020 results
25 Mar Partner Communications Q4 2020
25 Mar United Internet FY results
25 Mar Telecompaper Webinar Deep Dive T-Mobile Netherlands
26 Mar Report: Dutch TV-Video Market 2020-Q4
30 Mar CCA Mobile Carriers Show
30 Mar Ericsson AGM
30 Mar Report: Dutch Multiplay Market 2020-Q4
31 Mar Micron fiscal Q2
31 Mar Swisscom AGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now