Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Intel to construct two new chip factories in Ohio

Friday 21 January 2022 | 15:25 CET | News
Intel said it will invest over USD 20 billion into the construction of two new chip factories in Ohio. The investment will help boost production to meet the surging demand for advanced semiconductors, powering a new generation of innovative products from Intel and serving the needs of foundry customers as part of the company's IDM 2.0 strategy. To support the development of the new site, Intel pledged an additional USD 100 million toward partnerships with educational institutions to build a pipeline of talent and bolster research programmes in the region.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Intel
Countries: United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Intel, Du tie up on services for 5G private wireless network

Published 20 Jan 2022 15:19 CET | United Arab Emirates
UAE-based operator Du has announced a new plan to prototype and launch an new service for the operator's 5G Standalone (SA) ...

Intel opens Integrated Photonics Research Center
Published 09 Dec 2021 15:42 CET | World
Intel Labs said it recently opened the Intel Research Center for Integrated Photonics for Data Center Interconnects. The centre's ...

Intel plans IPO for Mobileye in 2022
Published 07 Dec 2021 09:18 CET | World
Intel announced plans to spin off Mobileye, its subsidiary working on autonomous driving systems, with a separate stock market ...

Intel unveils new Core PC processors, cloud developer tools at Innovation event

Published 28 Oct 2021 13:01 CET | World
Intel has launched the first products in its 12th Generation of core processors for PCs. At its Intel Innovation event, the ...

Intel unveils Loihi 2 neuromorphic chip, Lava open source software
Published 01 Oct 2021 14:25 CET | World
Intel has announced the launch of Loihi 2, its second-generation neuromorphic research chip, around three and half years after it ...

Intel breaks ground on two chip factories in Arizona
Published 27 Sep 2021 09:46 CET | United States
Intel said it has broken ground for two new chip factories at its Ocotillo campus in Chandler, Arizona. The two new fabs in ...

Intel CEO plans up to EUR 80 bln investment in new chip fabs in Europe
Published 08 Sep 2021 09:15 CET | Europe
Intel has confirmed plans to build at least two new semiconductor factories in Europe. CEO Pat Gelsing outlined the plans in a ...

Intel signs up Qualcomm, AWS for new foundry services
Published 27 Jul 2021 08:43 CET | World
Intel has outlined a new roadmap for developing its production architecture and packaging systems. The upgrades are part of its ...

US chipmakers form coalition with customers to lobby for manufacturing support
Published 12 May 2021 09:14 CET | United States
A coalition of leading chipmakers in the US and their customers has formed to lobby the government to invest more in support for ...

Intel to upgrade chip manufacturing plant in New Mexico with investment of USD 3.5 billion
Published 03 May 2021 09:28 CET | United States
Intel will spend USD 3.5 billion on the upgrade of its chip manufacturing plant in New Mexico's Rio Rancho, CEO Pat Gelsinger ...

Intel to build new Haifa campus
Published 29 Apr 2021 16:40 CET | Israel
Intel Israel announced that it expects to hire 1,000 new people by the end of 2021, in addition to the 400 developers that its ...

Intel hopes to start producing chips for carmakers in 6-9 months

Published 13 Apr 2021 09:28 CET | United States
Intel plans to begin producing chips for car makers in 6-9 months at its factories, CEO Pat Gelsinger told Reuters, saying the ...

Intel to invest USD 20 bln to boost US production, launch own foundry business
Published 24 Mar 2021 08:57 CET | World
Intel's new CEO Pat Gelsinger has announced plans to invest USD 20 billion to build new factories in the US. In addition, the ...





Related Info

Intel, Du tie up on services for 5G private wireless network
20 Jan | United Arab Emirates | News
Intel opens Integrated Photonics Research Center
9 Dec 2021 | World | News
Intel plans IPO for Mobileye in 2022
7 Dec 2021 | World | News
Intel unveils new Core PC processors, cloud developer tools at Innovation event
28 Oct 2021 | World | News
Intel unveils Loihi 2 neuromorphic chip, Lava open source software
1 Oct 2021 | World | News
Intel breaks ground on two chip factories in Arizona
27 Sep 2021 | United States | News
Intel CEO plans up to EUR 80 bln investment in new chip fabs in Europe
8 Sep 2021 | Europe | News
Intel signs up Qualcomm, AWS for new foundry services
27 Jul 2021 | World | News
US chipmakers form coalition with customers to lobby for manufacturing support
12 May 2021 | United States | News
Intel to upgrade chip manufacturing plant in New Mexico with investment of USD 3.5 billion
3 May 2021 | United States | News
Intel to build new Haifa campus
29 Apr 2021 | Israel | News
Intel hopes to start producing chips for carmakers in 6-9 months
13 Apr 2021 | United States | News
Intel to invest USD 20 bln to boost US production, launch own foundry business
24 Mar 2021 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

25 Jan Ericsson Q4 2021
25 Jan Verizon Q4 2021
25 Jan Microsoft fiscal Q2
25 Jan F5 fiscal Q1
25 Jan Uniti Group Q4
25 Jan European 5G Conference
26 Jan AT&T Q4 2021
26 Jan Crown Castle Q4 2021
26 Jan Corning Q4 2021
26 Jan Intel Q4 2021
26 Jan Calix Q4 2021
27 Jan Juniper Networks Q4 2021
27 Jan STMicroelectronics Q4 2021
27 Jan Extreme Networks fiscal Q2
27 Jan MTN Nigeria Q4 2021
27 Jan Rogers Communications Q4 2021
27 Jan Elisa Q4 2021
27 Jan Comcast Q4 2021
27 Jan Samsung Electronics Q4 2021
27 Jan Apple fiscal Q1
27 Jan FCC meeting
28 Jan SK Hynix Q4
28 Jan Telia Lithuania Q4 2021
28 Jan Telia Company Q4 2021
28 Jan Charter Communications Q4
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now