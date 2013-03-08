Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Intel signs up Qualcomm, AWS for new foundry services

Tuesday 27 July 2021 | 08:43 CET | News
Intel has outlined a new roadmap for developing its production architecture and packaging systems. The upgrades are part of its plan to expand its foundry business. The company also announced Qualcomm and AWS as new customers for the foundry services.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: IT / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Amazon / Intel / Qualcomm
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Qualcomm Technologies, Foxconn Industrial Internet announce AI Edge Box
Published 27 Jul 2021 16:11 CET | World
Qualcomm Technologies announced with Foxconn Industrial Internet the design, manufacture and launch of the Gloria AI Edge Box ...

Intel to upgrade chip manufacturing plant in New Mexico with investment of USD 3.5 billion
Published 03 May 2021 09:28 CET | United States
Intel will spend USD 3.5 billion on the upgrade of its chip manufacturing plant in New Mexico's Rio Rancho, CEO Pat Gelsinger ...

Intel raises FY guidance after better-than-expected Q1
Published 23 Apr 2021 10:11 CET | World
Intel reported another set of better-than-expected results in the first quarter, though they were off on a quarterly basis. ...

Intel to expand Irish manufacturing operations, creating 1,600 new jobs
Published 24 Mar 2021 10:46 CET | Ireland
Intel plans to expand its semiconductor manufacturing operations in Ireland, creating 1,600 new high-tech jobs. The company ...

Intel to invest USD 20 bln to boost US production, launch own foundry business
Published 24 Mar 2021 08:57 CET | World
Intel's new CEO Pat Gelsinger has announced plans to invest USD 20 billion to build new factories in the US. In addition, the ...





Related Info

Qualcomm Technologies, Foxconn Industrial Internet announce AI Edge Box
27 Jul | World | News
Intel to upgrade chip manufacturing plant in New Mexico with investment of USD 3.5 billion
3 May | United States | News
Intel raises FY guidance after better-than-expected Q1
23 Apr | World | News
Intel to expand Irish manufacturing operations, creating 1,600 new jobs
24 Mar | Ireland | News
Intel to invest USD 20 bln to boost US production, launch own foundry business
24 Mar | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

28 Jul Telefonica Deutschland Q2 2021
28 Jul Facebook Q2
28 Jul Equinix Q2
28 Jul Spotify Q2 2021
28 Jul Cirrus Logic Q1
28 Jul Ribbon Communications Q2 2021
28 Jul Extreme Networks fiscal Q4
28 Jul Altice USA Q2
28 Jul Qualcomm fiscal Q3
28 Jul Ooredoo Q2 2021
29 Jul T-Mobile US Q2 2021
29 Jul Cellnex Q2
29 Jul Comcast Q2 2021
29 Jul Nokia Q2 2021
29 Jul Cellnex Q2 2021
29 Jul Hrvatski Telekom Q2 2021
29 Jul Airtel Africa Q2 2021
29 Jul Skyworks fiscal Q3
29 Jul Casa Systems Q2
29 Jul Citrix Systems Q2
29 Jul Amazon Q2
29 Jul BT fiscal Q1
29 Jul CyrusOne Q2 2021
29 Jul CoreSite Q2 2021
29 Jul American Tower Corp Q2 2021
29 Jul Fortinet Q2
29 Jul STMicroelectronics Q2 2021
29 Jul Millicom Q2 2021
29 Jul Samsung Electronics Q2 2021
29 Jul Poly fiscal Q1
29 Jul Telenet Q2 2021
29 Jul Liberty Global Q2 2021
29 Jul Consolidated Communications Q2
29 Jul Telefonica Q2 2021
29 Jul Orange Q2 2021
29 Jul Digital Realty Q2 2021
29 Jul Limelight Networks Q2 2021
29 Jul Vodacom fiscal Q1
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now