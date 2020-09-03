Intel launches 11th Gen Tiger Lake processor, unveils new logo and Evo brand

The 11th Gen chip also offers support for 8K HDR displays and up to four simultaneous 4K HDR displays, frequencies up to 4.8 GHz, Intel Iris Xe graphics plus enhanced audio with CPU offload for background noise suppression via Intel Gaussian and Neural Accelerator 2.0. Additional features include integrated Wi-Fi 6, integrated Thunderbolt 4 with up to four ports, a CPU-attached PCIe Gen 4 interface and hardware-supported Dolby Vision for immersive content experiences and better system-level power. Tiger Lake comes in 9 processor configurations across two package designs.
The company also announced the launch of its new platform brand Intel Evo, the second iteration of its next-generation “Project Athena” initiative launched last year. The combination of Tiger Lake and Project Athena engineering is now represented by Evo, said Intel, adding that more than 20 verified designs featuring the Intel Evo badge are expected this year. In total, more than 150 designs based on 11th Gen Intel Core processors are expected from Acer, Asus, Dell, Dynabook, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI, Razer, Samsung and others, said the company.
