Wireless

Intel launches 11th Gen Tiger Lake processor, unveils new logo and Evo brand

Thursday 3 September 2020 | 09:54 CET | News
Intel has announced the launch of a new platform brand called Intel Evo to coincide with the release of its 11th generation Intel Core processor dubbed “Tiger Lake”. The chipmaker also unveiled a new logo and a revamped five-note audio signature, the third brand transition in the company’s history and its first since 2006. Intel said Tiger Lake is designed to be "the world's best processor for thin and light laptops," delivering up to 2.7x faster content creation, more than 20 percent faster office productivity and more than 2x faster gaming plus streaming in real-world workflows over competitive products.

The 11th Gen chip also offers support for 8K HDR displays and up to four simultaneous 4K HDR displays, frequencies up to 4.8 GHz, Intel Iris Xe graphics plus enhanced audio with CPU offload for background noise suppression via Intel Gaussian and Neural Accelerator 2.0. Additional features include integrated Wi-Fi 6, integrated Thunderbolt 4 with up to four ports, a CPU-attached PCIe Gen 4 interface and hardware-supported Dolby Vision for immersive content experiences and better system-level power. Tiger Lake comes in 9 processor configurations across two package designs.

The company also announced the launch of its new platform brand Intel Evo, the second iteration of its next-generation “Project Athena” initiative launched last year. The combination of Tiger Lake and Project Athena engineering is now represented by Evo, said Intel, adding that more than 20 verified designs featuring the Intel Evo badge are expected this year. In total, more than 150 designs based on 11th Gen Intel Core processors are expected from Acer, Asus, Dell, Dynabook, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI, Razer, Samsung and others, said the company.


 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Intel
Countries: World
