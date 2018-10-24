Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Italy fines Apple EUR 10 million for 'misleading' water resistance claims

Monday 30 November 2020 | 09:23 CET | News

Italian antitrust watchdog AGCM has fined Apple EUR 10 million for using “misleading and aggressive” commercial practices to sell its iPhones in the country. Specifically, the regulator accused the company of claiming that several iPhone models (the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11pro and iPhone 11 pro Max) were water-resistant without clarifying they were only so under certain controlled circumstances, namely in "laboratory tests conducted with the use of static and pure water."

In addition, the company's disclaimer that the phone warranty did not cover damage caused by liquids served to deceive clients by failing to clarify the type of warranty referred to and by failing to “adequately contextualise the conditions and limitations of the assertive claims of water resistance.” In addition, according to the watchdog, the company breached Italy’s consumer code by refusing to provide support when customer phones were damaged by water or other liquids.

The latest antitrust fine comes a couple of years after Apple was handed an identical EUR 10 million fine in Italy over the iPhone performance throttling scandal. That fine was issued after Apple admitted that it artificially limited the processing power of iPhones carrying old batteries via software updates.


 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple
Countries: Italy
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

iPhone

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Italiaanse kartelwaakhond AGCM beboet Apple voor 'misleidende' claims over waterbestendigheid
Published 30 Nov 2020 12:04 CET | Italy
De Italiaanse antitrustwaakhond AGCM heeft Apple een boete van 10 miljoen euro opgelegd wegens het gebruik van "misleidende en ...

AGCM fines TIM, Vodafone, Wind Tre EUR 5.3 mln over maritime roaming practices
Published 04 Aug 2020 10:24 CET | Italy
Italian antitrust watchdog AGCM has sanctioned TIM, Vodafone and Wind Tre following an investigation into the unsolicited ...

Italian court rejects TIM request to freeze 116 million euro fine
Published 22 Jul 2020 08:58 CET | Italy
The Regional Administrative Court of Lazio, the main Italian administrative court of first instance, has dismissed a request by ...

European consumer bodies seek EUR 60 per user compensation from Apple
Published 06 Jul 2020 08:58 CET | Europe
A grouping of five European consumer bodies operating under the name Euroconsumers has issued a cease and desist letter requiring ...

Agcom fines Italian operators EUR 9 mln for not completing 28-day billing refunds
Published 26 Mar 2020 09:17 CET | Italy
Italian communications regulator Agcom has confirmed that Telecom Italia (TIM), Fastweb, Vodafone and Wind Tre are required to ...

TIM fined EUR 116 mln for abusing dominant position in fibre rollout
Published 09 Mar 2020 09:50 CET | Italy
Italian antitrust watchdog AGCM has fined Telecom Italia (TIM) a total of EUR 116 million for abusing its dominant position in ...

Italian court upholds Wind Tre's EUR 4.5 mln misleading advertising fine
Published 04 Feb 2020 09:52 CET | Italy
The Regional Administrative Court of Lazio, the main Italian administrative court of first instance, has rejected Wind Tre's ...

Facebook facing EUR 5 mln Italy fine for 'non-compliance'
Published 24 Jan 2020 10:43 CET | Italy
Italian antitrust watchdog AGCM has launched proceedings against Facebook for its failure to comply with an earlier order ...

Italian court halves Facebook EUR 10 mln consumer rights fine
Published 13 Jan 2020 10:31 CET | Italy
The Regional Administrative Court of Lazio, the main Italian administrative court of first instance, has halved a EUR 10 million ...

Vodafone Italia, Wind Tre fined over EUR 10 mln for consumer code breaches
Published 09 Dec 2019 08:59 CET | Italy
Italian antitrust watchdog AGCM has fined the operators Vodafone Italia and Wind Tre a total of over EUR 10 million for breaching ...

Italy fines Apple and Samsung EUR 15 mln over 'planned obsolescence'
Published 24 Oct 2018 15:46 CET | Italy
Italian antitrust watchdog AGCM has fined Apple and Samsung EUR 10 million and EUR 5 million respectively for unfair commercial ...





Related Info

Italiaanse kartelwaakhond AGCM beboet Apple voor 'misleidende' claims over waterbestendigheid
30 Nov | Italy | News
AGCM fines TIM, Vodafone, Wind Tre EUR 5.3 mln over maritime roaming practices
4 Aug | Italy | News
Italian court rejects TIM request to freeze 116 million euro fine
22 Jul | Italy | News
European consumer bodies seek EUR 60 per user compensation from Apple
6 Jul | Europe | News
Agcom fines Italian operators EUR 9 mln for not completing 28-day billing refunds
26 Mar | Italy | News
TIM fined EUR 116 mln for abusing dominant position in fibre rollout
9 Mar | Italy | News
Italian court upholds Wind Tre's EUR 4.5 mln misleading advertising fine
4 Feb | Italy | News
Facebook facing EUR 5 mln Italy fine for 'non-compliance'
24 Jan | Italy | News
Italian court halves Facebook EUR 10 mln consumer rights fine
13 Jan | Italy | News
Vodafone Italia, Wind Tre fined over EUR 10 mln for consumer code breaches
9 Dec 2019 | Italy | News
Italy fines Apple and Samsung EUR 15 mln over 'planned obsolescence'
24 Oct 2018 | Italy | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

01 Dec Hewlett Packard Enterprise fiscal Q4
01 Dec 5G Italy
01 Dec NGON & DCI World
02 Dec FTTH Conference
02 Dec Microsoft AGM
02 Dec Telia EGM
03 Dec GCX fiscal Q2
03 Dec Marvell Technology fiscal Q3
03 Dec Liberty Latin America AGM
06 Dec Gitex Technology Week
07 Dec ECOC Exhibition
07 Dec SIPNOC 2020
07 Dec Report: Dutch Mobile Operators 2020-Q3
07 Dec Report: Dutch Broadband 2020-Q3
08 Dec WebexOne
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now