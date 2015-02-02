Edition: International
Italy fines Google EUR 102 mln for abuse of dominant position in apps

Thursday 13 May 2021 | 09:57 CET | News
Italy's antitrust and competition authority AGCM has fined Google a total of EUR 102 million for abusing its dominant position in the apps market. "Through the Android operating system and the Google Play app store, Google holds a dominant position, allowing it to control the access of app developers to end users," said the watchdog. It added that almost three-quarters of Italians currently use smartphones running on Android.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Google
Countries: Italy
