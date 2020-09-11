Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Italy to allocate 60% more EU funds to broadband rollout - report

Wednesday 14 April 2021 | 09:13 CET | News
The new Italian government of Mario Draghi is set spend EUR 6.7 billion of European recovery funds on rolling out high-speed broadband networks, up around 60 percent from the EUR 4.2 billion earmarked by the previous government in January, according to two unnamed sources cited by Reuters. The funds allocated to broadband, 5G and satellite infrastructure are part of a EUR 49 billion plan to boost digitalisation, including investments in public administration and SME grants, added one of the sources.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Open Fiber / Telecom Italia / TIM
Countries: Italy
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Agcom launches new consultation on TIM's co-investment project
Published 02 Apr 2021 08:58 CET | Italy
Italy's communications regulator Agcom said it has launched a new public consultation on the secondary fibre-optic network ...

TIM, KKR and Fastweb execute FiberCop agreement
Published 01 Apr 2021 10:29 CET | Italy
FiberCop, the new last-mile fibre and copper grid company set up by Telecom Italia (TIM), KKR and Fastweb, is now fully ...

Italy targeting high-speed broadband for all by 2026 - Colao
Published 19 Mar 2021 10:26 CET | Italy
The new Italian government of prime minister Mario Draghi intends to use European recovery funds to accelerate the country's ...

Former Vodafone CEO Colao named tech innovation minister in new Italian govt
Published 15 Feb 2021 08:57 CET | Italy
Former Vodafone Group chief executive Vittorio Colao has been appointed Italy's Minister for Technological Innovation and Digital ...

Enel to sell minimum 40% stake in Open Fiber to Macquarie
Published 18 Dec 2020 09:17 CET | Italy
Italian energy giant Enel said its board has given the go ahead to sell up to 50 percent of wholesale operator Open Fiber to ...

Italian govt pressing Enel over single network plan - report
Published 24 Nov 2020 09:39 CET | Italy
The Italian government has written to the board of utility giant Enel to urge it to resolve the possible sale of its stake in ...

TIM's FiberCop holds first board meeting under chairman Sarmi
Published 16 Nov 2020 08:55 CET | Italy
The new last-mile fibre and copper grid company set up by Telecom Italia (TIM) has held its first board meeting and confirmed ...

TIM ready to kickstart single network plan - CEO
Published 12 Nov 2020 09:42 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) remains keen to kickstart a government-backed initiative to merge its fixed network assets with those of ...

TIM planning to spend up to EUR 4.5 bln on new fibre plan - report
Published 26 Oct 2020 12:28 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) intends to spend EUR 4 billion to EUR 4.5 billion on a new plan to accelerate its fibre-optic broadband ...

TIM awards first FiberCop cable deals to 5 Italian vendors

Published 23 Oct 2020 08:52 CET | Italy
During the award process, the winning bidders verified that cable development, cutting, quality control and storage will be ...

Vodafone, WindTre, Sky CEOs reiterate need for fully neutral single network operator
Published 22 Sep 2020 09:42 CET | Italy
The CEOs of Vodafone Italia, WindTre and Sky Italia have reiterated the need for a fully neutral and independent single fixed ...

Italian single broadband network plan 'a giant step backward' - Read
Published 11 Sep 2020 11:34 CET | Italy
Vodafone group CEO Nick Read has described the Italian government's single network plan as a possible "return to a monopoly... ...





Related Info

Agcom launches new consultation on TIM's co-investment project
2 Apr | Italy | News
TIM, KKR and Fastweb execute FiberCop agreement
1 Apr | Italy | News
Italy targeting high-speed broadband for all by 2026 - Colao
19 Mar | Italy | News
Former Vodafone CEO Colao named tech innovation minister in new Italian govt
15 Feb | Italy | News
Enel to sell minimum 40% stake in Open Fiber to Macquarie
18 Dec 2020 | Italy | News
Italian govt pressing Enel over single network plan - report
24 Nov 2020 | Italy | News
TIM's FiberCop holds first board meeting under chairman Sarmi
16 Nov 2020 | Italy | News
TIM ready to kickstart single network plan - CEO
12 Nov 2020 | Italy | News
TIM planning to spend up to EUR 4.5 bln on new fibre plan - report
26 Oct 2020 | Italy | News
TIM awards first FiberCop cable deals to 5 Italian vendors
23 Oct 2020 | Italy | News
Vodafone, WindTre, Sky CEOs reiterate need for fully neutral single network operator
22 Sep 2020 | Italy | News
Italian single broadband network plan 'a giant step backward' - Read
11 Sep 2020 | Italy | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

14 Apr CTA Tech Week
20 Apr Grameenphone Q1 2021
20 Apr Netflix Q1 2021
20 Apr Iridium Communications Q1 2021
20 Apr Atos Q1 2021
20 Apr Apple 'Spring Loaded' event
21 Apr Netgear Q1 2021
21 Apr Elisa Q1 2021
21 Apr HKBN H1 results
21 Apr Crown Castle Q1 2021
21 Apr Orange Belgium Q1 2021
21 Apr Verizon Q1 2021
21 Apr Rogers Communications Q1 2021
21 Apr Comcast Q1 2021
21 Apr Ericsson Q1 2021
21 Apr Vivendi Q1 2021
21 Apr Proximus AGM
22 Apr Tele2 Q1 2021
22 Apr AT&T Q1 2021
22 Apr Orange Q1 2021
22 Apr VeriSign Q1 2021
22 Apr Intel Q1 2021
22 Apr Nordic Entertainment (NENT) Q1
22 Apr Snap Q1 2021
22 Apr FCC meeting
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now