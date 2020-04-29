Edition: International
Juniper Networks misses Q1 guidance, sees better Q2 after orders up 10%

Wednesday 29 April 2020 | 09:34 CET | News

Juniper Networks reported first-quarter revenues of USD 998 million, unchanged year-on-year and down 17 percent from the fourth quarter. Sales came in below expectations due to disruptions to production from the Covid-19 crisis, the company said. Orders remained strong, up 10 percent year-on-year, leading to a forecast for sequential revenue growth in Q2.

The adjusted operating margin also was lower than forecast, at 10.6 percent in Q1 versus 11.2 percent a year earlier and 20.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net profit declined 34 percent year-on-year to USD 20.4 million or USD 0.06 per share. Adjusted EPS of USD 0.23 was just below the guidance range. 

Juniper CEO Rami Rahim said results would have exceeded the mid-point of the guidance if not for supply challenges resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. "While we are starting to see some weakness in our enterprise pipeline, which is impacting visibility into the second half of the year, we believe the overall momentum we are seeing speaks to the strength of our solutions, our strong customer relationships and the efforts we undertook to diversify the business across verticals and customers over the past several years," he said. 

The company said it's "making progress" bringing the supply chain back to full productivity, while also effectively managing costs. Operating cash flow improved to USD 272 million in the quarter, and Juniper finished the period with total cash and equivalents of USD 2.5 billion. The company will pay a quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share in June, but said it would be more prudent with share buybacks going forward in order to preserve liquidity in the uncertain environment.

The strong backlog and continued demand from cloud and service provider customers is expected to support the forecast for sequential growth in revenues and adjusted EPS in Q2. The uncertain economic environment led to a wide guidance range for revenues, of USD 1.06 billion plus or minus USD 50 million. The adjusted operating margin is estimated at 14.0 percent the mid-point of the revenue guidance, and adjusted EPS is forecast at USD 0.34, plus or minus 5 cents. 


Categories: General
Companies: Juniper Networks
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

