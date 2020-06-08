Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Kenyan digital service tax takes effect

Wednesday 6 January 2021 | 09:52 CET | News
The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has confirmed that the new digital service tax (DST) came into effect on 01 January. The Finance Act 2020 introduced DST on income from services provided through the digital marketplace in Kenya and will be applied at 1.5 percent on the gross transaction value, excluding VAT.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet
Countries: Kenya
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

OTT

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.







Related Info

Kenya Revenue Authority seeks public views on new e-commerce tax
11 Aug 2020 | Kenya | News
Kenya Revenue Authority mulls tax for app downloads and streaming
8 Jun 2020 | Kenya | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

07 Jan Micron Technology Q1
07 Jan Altice Europe EGM
08 Jan Sequans analyst meeting
11 Jan CES 2021
11 Jan Samsung 'A Better Normal for All' event
13 Jan Shaw Communications fiscal Q1
13 Jan FCC meeting
14 Jan Cogeco fiscal Q1
14 Jan Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now