Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Key Masmovil shareholder accepts KKR, Cinven, Providence takeover bid

Thursday 10 September 2020 | 09:26 CET | News

The third largest shareholder of Spanish operator Masmovil, the Indumenta Pueri holding of children’s fashion brand Mayoral, has finally decided to accept the takeover bid by three US funds, said Masmovil in a bourse filing. Mayoral's commercial director Rafael Dominguez had previously rejected the EUR 3 billion offer from KKR, Providence and Cinven as undervaluing the company but has now pledged to tender all of Indumenta Pueri’s shares, said the filing. It currently has an 8.25 percent stake in the operator, with the holders of another 30 percent of the company previously committing to accept the EUR 22.50 a share offer.

Masmovil’s shareholders have until 11 September to accept or reject the offer, which is now expected to succeed in spite of protestations by smaller shareholders AllianceBernstein (2.2%) and Polygon (1%). The purchase of Spain's fourth-largest operator would mark the first attempt by private equity investors to buy a publicly listed company in Europe in a take-private deal since the start of the coronavirus crisis.


 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Masmovil
Countries: Spain
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Samson Rock Capital hikes Masmovil stake to 1.7%

Published 27 Aug 2020 09:06 CET | Spain
UK-based investment fund Samson Rock Capital has increased its stake in Spanish telecommunications provider Masmovil to 1.7 ...

Masmovil takeover 'seriously damages' shareholder interests - Polygon
Published 24 Aug 2020 14:35 CET | Spain
The bid to take over Spanish operator Masmovil launched by three buyout funds "seriously damages" the interests of shareholders ...

Masmovil buyers commit to keeping jobs and strategic plan
Published 24 Aug 2020 09:49 CET | Spain
The board of directors of Spanish operator Masmovil said the buyout funds KKR, Providence and Cinven funds have committed to ...

Masmovil board welcomes KKR, Cinven, Providence bid; one member objects to price
Published 07 Aug 2020 17:10 CET | Spain
Spanish operator Masmovil said its board issued a favourable view of the EUR 3 billion takoever bid for the company made by ...

Masmovil shareholder repeats conflict of interest claims over EUR 3 bln bid
Published 20 Jul 2020 13:59 CET | Spain
UK-based investment fund Polygon has again written to the board of Spanish operator Masmovil to request clarification about ...

Masmovil confirms FY20 and FY21 guidance, bidders secure EUR 2 bln loan
Published 03 Jul 2020 12:14 CET | Spain
Spanish telecommunications provider Masmovil, the country's fourth largest network operator, has reiterated its full-year ...

Masmovil shareholders terminate lock-up agreement
Published 30 Jun 2020 15:03 CET | Spain
Several of the main shareholders of Spanish operator Masmovil have terminated an agreement in place since 2016 under which they ...

Masmovil shareholder asks CNMV to probe EUR 3 bln takeover
Published 24 Jun 2020 15:58 CET | Spain
UK-based investment fund Polygon has asked Spanish securities market regulator CNMV to examine the validity of the joint bid to ...

Orange Spain rules out Masmovil counterbid
Published 05 Jun 2020 14:26 CET | Spain
Orange has dismissed press reports suggesting it was contemplating a counterbid for Spanish telecommunications provider Masmovil, ...

BlackRock hikes Masmovil stake to 6.5%, yet to back takeover
Published 03 Jun 2020 09:11 CET | Spain
US investment fund BlackRock has further increased its stake in Spanish telecommunications provider Masmovil, the country's ...

KKR, Cinven, Providence launch EUR 3 bln bid to take over Masmovil
Published 01 Jun 2020 09:14 CET | Spain | Update: 01 Jun 2020 10:51 CET
Three buyout funds have launched a joint bid to take over Spanish telecommunications provider Masmovil, the country's fourth ...





Related Info

Samson Rock Capital hikes Masmovil stake to 1.7%
27 Aug | Spain | News
Masmovil takeover 'seriously damages' shareholder interests - Polygon
24 Aug | Spain | News
Masmovil buyers commit to keeping jobs and strategic plan
24 Aug | Spain | News
Masmovil board welcomes KKR, Cinven, Providence bid; one member objects to price
7 Aug | Spain | News
Masmovil shareholder repeats conflict of interest claims over EUR 3 bln bid
20 Jul | Spain | News
Masmovil confirms FY20 and FY21 guidance, bidders secure EUR 2 bln loan
3 Jul | Spain | News
Masmovil shareholders terminate lock-up agreement
30 Jun | Spain | News
Masmovil shareholder asks CNMV to probe EUR 3 bln takeover
24 Jun | Spain | News
Orange Spain rules out Masmovil counterbid
5 Jun | Spain | News
BlackRock hikes Masmovil stake to 6.5%, yet to back takeover
3 Jun | Spain | News
KKR, Cinven, Providence launch EUR 3 bln bid to take over Masmovil
1 Jun | Spain | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

08 Sep NGMN Industry Conference
10 Sep Sky NZ FY results
10 Sep Huawei Developer Conference 2020
10 Sep Report: Dutch Television Market 2020-Q2
11 Sep Tele2 EGM
11 Sep Zayo Q2
14 Sep Digital week - ICT Spring
14 Sep FCC Forum on 5G Open Radio Access Networks
15 Sep Bango H1
15 Sep Apple product launch event
15 Sep MVNOs World Congress
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now