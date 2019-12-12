Edition: International
KPN maintains outlook as underlying revenue falls 3% in Q2

Monday 27 July 2020 | 08:56 CET | News

Dutch operator KPN reported a drop of 3.0 percent in underlying revenues in the second quarter, to EUR 1.29 billion. Including divestments, sales were down 4.9 percent. The coronavirus crisis impacted roaming revenues and the B2B segment, while personnel costs and investments also were down slightly. KPN said the customer base, both in fixed and mobile, was showing the first signs of bottoming out, after several quarters of decline. 

The company is maintaining its strategy and the outlook for 2020. An interim dividend of 4.3 cents per share will be paid in August. KPN said it's on track with targeted cost savings of EUR 350 million over the period 2019-2021, but the crisis makes it difficult to give an outlook for 2021 yet. 

In the second quarter, KPN Consumer recorded revenues down 2.2 percent, led by a 7.0 percent fall in Mobile. Fixed revenues edged up 0.3 percent. KPN Business saw underlying sales fall 5.7 percent, led by a 12 percent drop in Communication services. There was growth in Professional Services, up 9.0 percent. Including the sale of KPN Consulting, business revenues fell 11 percent. KPN Wholesale posted organic sales up 1.5 percent, while the sale of NLDC led to a reported decline of 6.3 percent. 

Excluding the divestments, adjusted EBITDA after leases was little changed (+0.1%). KPN estimates the impact from the coronavirus on EBITDA at EUR 3.5 million, but was still able to improve its margin to 45.3 percent, thanks to cost reductions. The net profit rose 5.4 percent to EUR 135 million, including a profit of EUR 11 million on the sale of KPN Consulting. Free cash flow increased 20 percent to EUR 177 million.


