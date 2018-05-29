Edition: International
KPN returns to growth in Q2 with small rise in underlying revenues, EBITDA

Tuesday 27 July 2021 | 08:52 CET | News
KPN announced a small rise in adjusted revenues and EBITDA in the second quarter, saying its strategy to restore growth is on track. Adjusted revenues rose 0.2 percent year-on-year to EUR 1.3 billion, and adjusted EBITDA was up 0.6 percent to EUR 589 million. Free cash flow increased 1.2 percent to EUR 179 million, and KPN said it has around EUR 200 million available for a share buyback this year. 

Categories: General
Companies: KPN
Countries: Netherlands
