Ziggo loses more customers on saturated Dutch broadband market in Q2; T-Mobile, KPN gain

Tuesday 17 August 2021 | 09:40 CET | News
Dutch broadband market leader Ziggo lost customers for a fourth consecutive quarter in Q2 2021. KPN grew through the acquisition of smaller rival Oxxio, meaning T-Mobile was the only ISP in the top three to add broadband customers on an organic basis in the period, according to figures compiled by Telecompaper. The figures show an increasingly saturated market, with little room remaining for growth.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: KPN / Telecompaper / T-Mobile Netherlands / Ziggo
Countries: Netherlands
