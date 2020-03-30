Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

KT more than doubles 5G subscriber base to nearly 4 million in 2020

Wednesday 17 February 2021 | 16:10 CET | News
South Korean operator KT saw its fourth-quarter operating revenue slightly increase by 0.2 percent year-on-year and by 3.4 sequentially to KRW 6.20 trillion. EBITDA slightly declined by 0.5 percent year-on-year, falling 10.4 percent sequentially to KRW 1.072 trillion in the three months ended 31 December 2020.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: KT
Countries: Korea, Republic of
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

KT starts testing standalone 5G on commercial network
Published 28 Jan 2021 09:26 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korean operator KT has started testing standalone 5G on its commercial network. Domestic mobile operators initially planned ...

South Korea reaches average 5G download speeds of 691 Mbps
Published 31 Dec 2020 07:04 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korea's 5G download speed and overall quality improved in the second half of the year compared to the first half of 2020. ...

LG Uplus leads 5G service performance in South Korea - study
Published 30 Dec 2020 08:12 CET | Korea, Republic of
In terms of 5G performance, LG Uplus is the operator with the widest coverage, the fastest speed as well as the most efficient ...

Telefonica, KT, China Unicom complete multi-operator 5G edge test
Published 18 Dec 2020 12:36 CET | World
Telefonica, KT and China Unicom announced the successful verification of 5G multi-access edge computing (MEC) technology for ...

SK Telecom, KT, Uplus fined record KRW 51.2 billion for illegal marketing of 5G services
Published 09 Jul 2020 08:27 CET | Korea, Republic of
Korea Communications Commission (KCC) has imposed fines totaling KRW 51.2 billion (approximately USD 42.8 million) on SK Telecom, ...

South Korea to reallocate 3.7GHz to 4GHz spectrum for 5G services
Published 30 Jun 2020 11:25 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korea plans to reallocate 3.7GHz to 4GHz spectrum currently used for satellite communications for the provision of 5G ...

South Korean operators face record fine over illegal subsidies for 5G customers - report
Published 17 Jun 2020 12:13 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korean operators face a record fine over their illegal subsidies for 5G customers, Yonhap news agency reports, citing ...

South Korea hits 7 million 5G subscribers milestone

Published 10 Jun 2020 08:36 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korea has reached 7 million 5G mobile network users in May, 14 months after the commercial launch of 5G services on the ...

KT's Q1 revenue flat year-on-year, tops 1.7 mln 5G subscribers

Published 14 May 2020 10:31 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korean operator KT's first-quarter operating revenue was flat year-on-year at KRW 5.83 trillion. Revenue declined by nearly ...

SK Telecom's Q1 revenues rise nearly 3% on growing 5G subscriber base
Published 07 May 2020 09:19 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korean operator SK Telecom posted first-quarter revenues of KRW 4.45 trillion, which represents an increase of 2.7 percent, ...

SK Telecom tops 2 mln 5G subscribers, nearly 45% 5G market share in first year
Published 30 Mar 2020 07:48 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korean operator SK Telecom has reached 2.22 million 5G subscribers and 44.7 percent 5G market share, according to a report ...





Related Info

KT starts testing standalone 5G on commercial network
28 Jan | Korea, Republic of | News
South Korea reaches average 5G download speeds of 691 Mbps
31 Dec 2020 | Korea, Republic of | News
LG Uplus leads 5G service performance in South Korea - study
30 Dec 2020 | Korea, Republic of | News
Telefonica, KT, China Unicom complete multi-operator 5G edge test
18 Dec 2020 | World | News
SK Telecom, KT, Uplus fined record KRW 51.2 billion for illegal marketing of 5G services
9 Jul 2020 | Korea, Republic of | News
South Korea to reallocate 3.7GHz to 4GHz spectrum for 5G services
30 Jun 2020 | Korea, Republic of | News
South Korean operators face record fine over illegal subsidies for 5G customers - report
17 Jun 2020 | Korea, Republic of | News
South Korea hits 7 million 5G subscribers milestone
10 Jun 2020 | Korea, Republic of | News
KT's Q1 revenue flat year-on-year, tops 1.7 mln 5G subscribers
14 May 2020 | Korea, Republic of | News
SK Telecom's Q1 revenues rise nearly 3% on growing 5G subscriber base
7 May 2020 | Korea, Republic of | News
SK Telecom tops 2 mln 5G subscribers, nearly 45% 5G market share in first year
30 Mar 2020 | Korea, Republic of | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

18 Feb Siminn Q4 2020
18 Feb Orange Q4 2020
18 Feb CyrusOne Q4
18 Feb Cincinnati Bell Q4
18 Feb Arista Networks Q4
18 Feb Vonage Q4 2020
18 Feb Veon Q4 2020
18 Feb Casa Systems Q4 2020
18 Feb Roku Q4
18 Feb Bouygues Telecom Q4 2020
18 Feb Atos Q4 2020
19 Feb TDS/USCellular Q4
19 Feb Rovio FY results
22 Feb Chorus interim results
22 Feb SBA Communications Q4
22 Feb DZS Q4 2020
22 Feb Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q2
22 Feb Spotify Stream On event
23 Feb McAfee Q4 2020
23 Feb Sierra Wireless Q4 2020
23 Feb Telefonica Brasil Q4 2020
23 Feb Net Insight FY
23 Feb FnacDarty FY results, strategy update
23 Feb Infinera Q4 2020
23 Feb MWC Shanghai
23 Feb European 5G Conference
24 Feb Telecom Italia (TIM) Q4 2020
24 Feb Telefonica Deutschland Q4 2020
24 Feb Jumia Q4 2020
24 Feb ViacomCBS streaming event
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now