Wireless

Lenovo announces operator partnerships to sell first 5G laptop

Tuesday 16 June 2020 | 16:33 CET | News

Lenovo has launched its new lightweight 5G laptop, first announced at CES in January. It will sell the device with mobile operators around the world. The first to carry the computer will be Verizon in the US, followed by China Mobile, Sunrise in Switzerland and the UK's EE later this year. 

Based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform unveiled a year ago and Windows 10, the 14-inch laptop comes in a 2-in-1 form factor, so it can be used as a tablet or computer. The 5G antenna system designed by Lenovo and incorporated in the chassis ensures coverage no matter what way the device is folded or held, on both mmWave and sub-6 GHz networks. 

The device launches first with Verizon from 18 June, under the name Lenovo Flex 5G for USD 1,300. It will be called the Lenovo Yoga 5G in other markets and launch later this year. Global availability with more network operator strategic partners is expected to be added later, Lenovo said.

 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: China Mobile / EE / Lenovo / Qualcomm / Sunrise / Verizon
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

CES

::: more

