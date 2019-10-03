Edition: International
Wireless

Microsoft Surface Duo foldable phone to go on sale in September

Wednesday 12 August 2020 | 15:00 CET | News

Microsoft has started taking orders for the Surface Duo, its foldable smartphone first presented last October. The device will go on sale in the US from 10 September, for USD 1,399. 

The Surface Duo takes the shape of a large smartphone that opens outward like a book to create a bigger 8.1-inch screen. It has a 360-degree hinge so users have a range of options for using the two screens individually or together. Accessories sold separately include the wireless Surface Earbuds, also launching in September, a Bluetooth controller to play Xbox games and a Surface Slim Pen for writing on the screen. 

The Duo runs the Android OS while also featuring Microsoft 365 apps optimised for the dual-screen experience. A Phone app allows it to be used as a standard smartphone, and the device can also be mirrored to a Windows PC.  

The Surface Duo is available to order from Microsoft's online shop, AT&T and Best Buy. It will work across all three US mobile networks. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: AT&T / Best Buy / Microsoft
Countries: United States
