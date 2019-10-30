Samsung expands premium range with new Note20, foldable smartphones

Samsung has unveiled a range of new premium mobile devices at an event live streamed from Korea. The new Galaxy Note20 smartphone, Galaxy Buds Live wireless earphones and Galaxy Watch3 go on sale this month, while the Galaxy Fold2 smartphone and Galaxy Tab 7 tablets will launch later this autumn.
The Note20 is Samsung's biggest and most premium device. It will be available in a standard version with 6.7-inch, FHD+ display for USD 1,000 and an Ultra model with 6.9-inch quad HD+ screen with 120 Hz refresh for USD 1,300. Both include support for standalone 5G, the S Pen stylus, an IP68 rating, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, fast wireless charging and WiFi 6. The Note20 also offers a new option to connect the phone to a Samsung smart TV, using the DeX option, and includes support for UWB positioning.
The Ultra model offers 50 percent more RAM at 12 GB and an option for 512 GB rather than only 128 GB storage. It also comes with a slightly larger battery, at 4,500 mAh versus 4,000 mAh on the standard Note20, and enhanced hybrid optical zoom and a laser AF sensor on the back camera.
Both phones have a 10-megapixel selfie camera in a centre punch hole, and a main 12-megapixel ultra wide angle lens. The Ultra model features a 108-megapixel main lens and 12-megapixel telephoto on the back, compared to a 64-megapixel telephoto and 12-megapixel standard wide-angle lens on the Note20 basic model.
The Note20 will be in shops from 21 August in a choice of bronze, grey or green for the standard model and bronze, white or black for the Ultra version. Customers who pre-order by 20 August can get up to USD 150 credit towards other Samsung devices. They can also use their credit towards the new Microsoft Xbox streaming service launching in September, which will be available on the Note20.
Also launching this month is the new Galaxy Watch3. This comes with a slimmed down version of the rotating bezel and a range of new health and fitness functions, including ECG and blood pressure monitoring (activated initially only in South Korea). Available in LTE and Bluetooth models from 06 August, the new smartwatch comes in 41mm and 45mm variants, starting at USD 400 and USD 430, respectively.
The new Galaxy Buds Live also launch 06 August, for USD 170 in a choice of black, white or bronze. The wireless earbuds come with a bigger, 12mm speaker compared to the Galaxy Buds+, along with a bass duct, active noise cancellation, three microphones and Voice Pickup Unit.
Samsung is also continuing with the foldable concept and unveiled a new, larger version of the Galaxy Fold, first launched a year ago. The Galaxy Z Fold2 features the same design, opening outwards like a book to create a 7.6-inch main screen similar to a tablet. When folded shut, a 6.2-inch cover screen allows the device to be used like a phone.
Samsung said the Fold2 will be available in black and bronze versions, as well as a special model again with designer Thom Browne. Further details were not provided, with another announcement on the launch date planned in September, the company said.
Also coming this autumn are the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ tablets, priced from respectively USD 650 and USD 850. Offering 11- and 12.4-inch displays respectively, the tablets come with a choice of 6 or 8 GB RAM and 128, 256 or 512 GB internal storage, plus a microSD card slot for up to 1 TB more storage. They offer a 7nm, 64-bit octa-core processor, Android 10, optional 5G and a triple camera including a 5-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor.
The S7+ model comes with a more advanced Amoled display with 120 Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor as well as a bigger 10,900 mAh battery. Both tablets offer 45W fast charging, support for S Pen and quad speakers.
