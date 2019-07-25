Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone to go on sale from 18 September

Samsung announced that its new foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, will go on sale 18 September for USD 1,999. Customers trading in one of its previous folding models, the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip, can get up to USD 800 towards the new phone.
First announced last month at the Note 20 launch, the new foldable model was presented in its own dedicated launch on 01 September. It features a similar design to the original Galaxy Fold launched a year ago, but with a somewhat larger screen with improved display. The device opens outwards like a book to create a 7.6-inch main screen that can be used like a tablet. When folded shut, a 6.2-inch cover screen allows the device to be used like a phone.
The main screen comes with minimized bezels and a notch-less front camera along with a 120Hz adaptable refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming. The display has been updated with Samsung's new Ultra Thin Glass, and the integrated hinge supports new viewing modes such as split-screen options for the camera app and multi-tasking. Customers can choose to customise their device with a choice of four colours for the hinge.
Other features of the Android 10 phone include a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging, 7nm octa-core processor, 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a triple main camera and front cameras on both displays, full 5G band support and Ultra Wide Band technology for easy sharing with nearby devices. The same as last year when Samsung had problems with the initial Galaxy Fold launch, the company will offer an on-demand "concierge" service to help customers make the most of their device. They also receive one-time device protection against accidental display damage for the first year when signing up for the Samsung Care+ programme.
Samsung said the Fold 2 will be available in black and bronze versions, as well as a special model again with designer Thom Browne launching 25 September. It launches initially in around 40 markets, including Korea and the US.
