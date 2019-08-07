Edition: International
Samsung unveils Galaxy Book Go laptops with Snapdragon CPUs

Thursday 3 June 2021 | 09:06 CET | News
Samsung has announced the upcoming launch of two new budget laptops in its Galaxy Book Go range, both of which are powered by the latest Snapdragon ARM CPUs. The entry-level Galaxy Book Go is a 14-inch laptop that runs Windows 10, promises 18 hours of battery life and features the new Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chipset launched by Qualcomm last month. It comes with either 4GB or 8GB of RAM, and either 64GB or 128GB of built-in storage, and will be available from 10 June at a starting price of USD 349.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Qualcomm / Samsung
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

