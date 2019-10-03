Microsoft holds off on dual-screen devices for next Windows

Microsoft is holding off on developing dual-screen devices for its next version of Windows. Panos Panay, chief product officer for Windows and Devices, said in an update that the company will first release Windows 10X for single-screen devices and later consider whether to bring dual-screen devices to market.
Microsoft announced last October plans to develop dual-screen devices under its Surface range, including the Neo tablet and Duo phone running Android. The Surface Neo was expected to run Windows 10X, a special version of Windows 10 that can run applications across more than one screen.
The company's latest announcement appears to confirm a report from ZDnet last month that Microsoft was shelving Neo development and focusing on Windows 10X for single-screen computers. A person familiar with the company's plans told Cnet that Microsoft's decision also relates to a need to prioritise resources during the Covid-19 pandemic.
"The world is a very different place than it was last October when we shared our vision for a new category of dual-screen Windows devices," Panay said in a blog post. "As we continue to put customers’ needs at the forefront, we need to focus on meeting customers where they are now. Our customers are leveraging the power of the cloud more than ever, and we believe the time is right to lean into this acceleration in a different way."
As a result, single-screen devices will be the first expression of Windows 10X delivered to customers, Panay said, adding that "we will continue to look for the right moment, in conjunction with our OEM partners, to bring dual-screen devices to market."
Panay also confirmed the company's developers conference Build will go ahead later this month as a virtual event, from 19 to 21 May.
