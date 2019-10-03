Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Microsoft holds off on dual-screen devices for next Windows

Tuesday 5 May 2020 | 09:03 CET | News

Microsoft is holding off on developing dual-screen devices for its next version of Windows. Panos Panay, chief product officer for Windows and Devices, said in an update that the company will first release Windows 10X for single-screen devices and later consider whether to bring dual-screen devices to market.

Microsoft announced last October plans to develop dual-screen devices under its Surface range, including the Neo tablet and Duo phone running Android. The Surface Neo was expected to run Windows 10X, a special version of Windows 10 that can run applications across more than one screen. 

The company's latest announcement appears to confirm a report from ZDnet last month that Microsoft was shelving Neo development and focusing on Windows 10X for single-screen computers. A person familiar with the company's plans told Cnet that Microsoft's decision also relates to a need to prioritise resources during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

"The world is a very different place than it was last October when we shared our vision for a new category of dual-screen Windows devices," Panay said in a blog post. "As we continue to put customers’ needs at the forefront, we need to focus on meeting customers where they are now. Our customers are leveraging the power of the cloud more than ever, and we believe the time is right to lean into this acceleration in a different way."

As a result, single-screen devices will be the first expression of Windows 10X delivered to customers, Panay said, adding that "we will continue to look for the right moment, in conjunction with our OEM partners, to bring dual-screen devices to market."

Panay also confirmed the company's developers conference Build will go ahead later this month as a virtual event, from 19 to 21 May. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: IT / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Microsoft
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Microsoft delays launch of dual-screen Surface Neo - report
Published 09 Apr 2020 11:12 CET | World
Microsoft has delayed the launch of its Surface Neo dual-screen tablet, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC. It will not ...

Microsoft presents Surface Neo dual screen tablet
Published 03 Oct 2019 09:22 CET | World
With the unveiling of its Surface Duo smartphone at its Surface event in New York City, Microsoft also presented the Surface Neo, ...





Related Info

Microsoft delays launch of dual-screen Surface Neo - report
9 Apr | World | News
Microsoft presents Surface Neo dual screen tablet
3 Oct 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

05 May TIM Participacoes Q1 2020
05 May Arista Networks Q1 2020
05 May SBA Communications Q1 2020
05 May Cincinnati Bell Q1 2020
05 May Lumentum fiscal Q3
05 May Boingo Wireless Q1 2020
05 May TeraGo Q1 2020
06 May Liberty Global Q1 2020
06 May Smith Micro Software Q1 2020
06 May Inseego Q1 2020
06 May TiVo Q1 2020
06 May T-Mobile US Q1 2020
06 May Ribbon Communications Q1 2020
06 May Fitbit Q1 2020
06 May Dialog Semiconductor Q1 2020
06 May Twilio Q1 2020
06 May Adtran Q1 2020
06 May RingCentral Q1 2020
06 May Viavi fiscal Q3
06 May Inseego Q1 2020
06 May Telefonica Brasil Q1 2020
06 May Telefonica Deutschland Q1 2020
06 May CenturyLink Q1 2020
06 May CSG Q1 2020
07 May BT fiscal Q4
07 May Digital Realty Q1 2020
07 May Cloudflare Q1 2020
07 May Cogent Communications Q1 2020
07 May InterDigital Q1 2020
07 May TDC Q1 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now