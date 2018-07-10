Microsoft introduces new Surface tablet, laptop, heaphones

Microsoft has unveiled new Surface devices, which will go on sale later this month. These include the lightweight Surface Go 2 tablet, the Surface Book 3 laptop and new Surface headphones and wireless earbuds. The company also announced it will bring Surface devices to the new markets of Mexico and South Africa later this year.
The Surface Go 2 is an update of the more affordable tablet first introduced in 2018. It keeps the same thin, lightweight design, but now offers a larger 10.5-inch PixelSense display, improved battery life and up to 64 percent faster performance than the original with 8th Generation Intel Core M processor options. Microsoft also added dual microphones to increase voice clarity and reduce background noise for Teams meetings or video chats and a 5MP front-facing camera for sharper video in low light. A new Camera app for the rear-facing camera is designed to make it easy to scan documents and whiteboards.
The tablet is designed to be used as a 2-in-1 with detachable keyboard and the Surface Pen stylus. It starts at USD 399 and will be available starting 12 May.
The Surface Book 3 is the most advanced device in the range, targeting professionals looking for the latest laptop features. Priced from USD 1,599, the computer provides up to 50 percent more performance than its predecessor and up to 17.5 hours of battery life, Microsoft said.
The laptop is available with a 13-inch or 15-inch high-DPI PixelSense Display, 10th Generation Intel Core processors and a choice of discrete Nvidia GeForce GTX or Quadro RTX GPUs. In addition, the Surface Book now comes with up to 32GB of RAM and the fastest SSD ever shipped by Microsoft. The device will be available starting 21 May.
The new headphones also launch from 12 May. The Surface Headphones 2 cost USD 249, and the wireless Surface Earbuds with touch controls are priced at USD 199.
Microsoft also launched a new docking device to turn the Surface devices into a full work station, and a new multi-port Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub to connect to networks, displays and USB-C accessories. The Surface Dock 2 is priced at USD 259.99, and the Travel Hub costs USD 99.99. Both will start shipping to customers later this month in select markets.
