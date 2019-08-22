LG announces V60 upgrade of dual-screen foldable smartphone

LG has unveiled its new flagship V60 smartphone, with an optional second screen. An upgrade of the G8X dual-screen phone launched last year, the new device comes with 5G connectivity, a bigger 6.8-inch screen and improved media functions. It will be available in the coming weeks in Asia, North America and Europe, with pricing announced closer to the launch date, LG said.
To power the bigger Oled screen and 5G connectivity, the V60 comes with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and X55 modem, as well as a 5,000 mAh battery and 8 GB RAM. LG also upgraded the camera, offering a main 64-megapixel sensor with pixel binning to 16 megapixels, as well as a 13-megapixel super wide-angle lens and ToF sensor. On the front is a 10-megapixel camera housed in a drop notch at the top of the display and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Building on LG's audio reputation, the phone comes with four new, high-performance microphones to support recording sounds from various directions and Voice Bokeh, a feature that minimizes background noise and boosts the user's voice. Also included is the LG 3D Sound Engine which separates sounds into different categories to optimize the audio playback.
Other upgrades include Wi-Fi 6, Android 10 and 8K video recording. The phone will be available in the colours Classy Blue and Classy White.
The optional second screen offers the same 6.8-inch Oled with FHD+ resolution and a 2.1-inch display on the cover for notifications when the two screens are folded closed. It attaches to the V60 with a 360-degree hinge.
