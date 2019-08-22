Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

LG announces V60 upgrade of dual-screen foldable smartphone

Wednesday 26 February 2020 | 17:20 CET | News

LG has unveiled its new flagship V60 smartphone, with an optional second screen. An upgrade of the G8X dual-screen phone launched last year, the new device comes with 5G connectivity, a bigger 6.8-inch screen and improved media functions. It will be available in the coming weeks in Asia, North America and Europe, with pricing announced closer to the launch date, LG said. 

To power the bigger Oled screen and 5G connectivity, the V60 comes with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and X55 modem, as well as a 5,000 mAh battery and 8 GB RAM. LG also upgraded the camera, offering a main 64-megapixel sensor with pixel binning to 16 megapixels, as well as a 13-megapixel super wide-angle lens and ToF sensor. On the front is a 10-megapixel camera housed in a drop notch at the top of the display and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Building on LG's audio reputation, the phone comes with four new, high-performance microphones to support recording sounds from various directions and Voice Bokeh, a feature that minimizes background noise and boosts the user's voice. Also included is the LG 3D Sound Engine which separates sounds into different categories to optimize the audio playback.

Other upgrades include Wi-Fi 6, Android 10 and 8K video recording. The phone will be available in the colours Classy Blue and Classy White. 

The optional second screen offers the same 6.8-inch Oled with FHD+ resolution and a 2.1-inch display on the cover for notifications when the two screens are folded closed. It attaches to the V60 with a 360-degree hinge. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: LG / Qualcomm
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

LG introduces 2020 K smartphone series

Published 18 Feb 2020 11:17 CET | World
LG Electronics announced the 2020 K series lineup, including the LG K61, K51S and K41S smartphones. Inheriting advanced features ...

LG withdraws from MWC due to coronavirus concerns
Published 05 Feb 2020 08:32 CET | World | Update: 05 Feb 2020 11:00 CET
LG Electronics is the first company to announce it will not attend Mobile World Congress in Barcelona later this month, in order ...

LG Electronics Q4 profit jumps 34% but revenues still depressed by lower mobile business

Published 30 Jan 2020 09:59 CET | World
LG Electronics said revenues for the fourth quarter rose 1.8 percent from the year before to KRW 16.06 trillion, as expected, and ...

LG to launch V60 ThinQ dual-screen 5G smartphone in February 2020 - report
Published 24 Dec 2019 07:22 CET | Korea, Republic of
LG Electronics plans to introduce its new flagship smartphone with a dual screen and 5G connectivity at the upcoming Mobile World ...

LG overhauls management with new CEO, strategy officer, mobile head
Published 28 Nov 2019 11:35 CET | World
LG Electronics has promoted Brian Kwon, head of its mobile and home entertainment divisions, the new CEO from 01 December. Park ...

LG G8X ThinQ, LG Dual Screen to launch in US on 1 November
Published 23 Oct 2019 07:43 CET | World
LG Electronics announced its LG G8X ThinQ and LG Dual Screen bundle will become available in the US from 1 November via Amazon, ...

LG unveils G8X ThinQ smartphone with second screen
Published 06 Sep 2019 09:02 CET | World
LG has unveiled its latest G series smartphone at IFA 2019 in Berlin, an upgraded G8 with a secondary display case called the LG ...

LG unveils new versions of mid-range K50 and K40 smartphones

Published 22 Aug 2019 09:07 CET | World
LG has announced the upcoming launch of two new handsets in its mid-range 'K Series' ahead of IFA 2019 in September. The K50S and ...





Related Info

LG introduces 2020 K smartphone series
18 Feb | World | News
LG withdraws from MWC due to coronavirus concerns
5 Feb | World | News
LG Electronics Q4 profit jumps 34% but revenues still depressed by lower mobile business
30 Jan | World | News
LG to launch V60 ThinQ dual-screen 5G smartphone in February 2020 - report
24 Dec 2019 | Korea, Republic of | News
LG overhauls management with new CEO, strategy officer, mobile head
28 Nov 2019 | World | News
LG G8X ThinQ, LG Dual Screen to launch in US on 1 November
23 Oct 2019 | World | News
LG unveils G8X ThinQ smartphone with second screen
6 Sep 2019 | World | News
LG unveils new versions of mid-range K50 and K40 smartphones
22 Aug 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

27 Feb Netia Q4 2019
27 Feb Sunrise Q4 2019
27 Feb Cogent Communications Q4 2019
27 Feb Cable One Q4 2019
27 Feb Neophotonics Q4 2019
27 Feb Baidu Q4 2019
27 Feb Dell Technologies fiscal Q4
27 Feb VMware fiscal Q4
27 Feb Zoom Telephonics Q4 2019
27 Feb Telesat Q4
27 Feb Interxion EGM
27 Feb Profile: Youfone
28 Feb Freenet Q4 2019
28 Feb Tecnotree FY 2019
28 Feb Masmovil Q4 2019
02 Mar GTT Q4 2019
02 Mar Boingo Wireless Q4 2019
02 Mar Maxar Technologies Q4 2019
02 Mar Capacity Middle East
03 Mar HPE fiscal Q1
03 Mar F5 Networks analyst meeting
04 Mar Tech Data fiscal Q4
04 Mar Dialog Semiconductor Q4 2019
04 Mar Verimatrix FY results
04 Mar Zoom Q4 2019
04 Mar Marvell Technology fiscal Q4
04 Mar OCP Global Summit
05 Mar Immersion Q4 2019
05 Mar Dasan Zhone Q4
05 Mar Cellcom EGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now