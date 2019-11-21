LG introduces 2020 K smartphone series

LG Electronics announced the 2020 K series lineup, including the LG K61, K51S and K41S smartphones. Inheriting advanced features first introduced in LG’s premium smartphones, these phones come with upgraded cameras, multimedia functions and improved all-around performance, the company said in a press release. LG’s 2020 K series will be available starting in Q2 in the Americas followed by key selected markets in Europe and Asia.
Each phone in the lineup delivers a rear quad-camera array consisting of a high-resolution main camera, wide angle lens, depth sensor and a macro lens, a first in the K series. The 48MP main lens in the top-of-the line K61 is the highest resolution camera ever offered in an LG smartphone while the 32MP camera in the K51S also surpasses the pixel count of any previous LG phone.
The K61 delivers a 6.5-inch 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision Display while the LG K51S features a slightly narrower 6.5-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display, both featuring an unobtrusive punch hole cutout for the camera while the LG K41S features a 6.5-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display. All three 2020 K series phones are designed with cinematically proportioned displays with thinner bezels than their predecessors to improve the immersive viewing experience.
All three devices feature a 4,000mAh battery, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound for realistic 7.1-channel experience with headphones and MIL-STD-810G standard for durability.
