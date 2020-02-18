Edition: International
Wireless

LG to develop new smartphone forms under Explorer Project

Wednesday 2 September 2020 | 09:08 CET | News

LG Electronics has announced plans for a new range of devices exploring new form factors in the smartphone market. Dubbed the 'Explorer Project', the campaign will kick off with an online event by LG on 14 September. A teaser video shows a phone that splits in half to swing open and create a horizontal display mounted on the standard phone body above the keyboard. Earlier media reports said the phone is codenamed the 'Wing'.  

According to the company, the Explorer Project comes in response to the "diverse usage needs of today’s smartphone customers and to deliver much-needed curiosity and excitement to the mobile sector". The project will focus solely on new usability with innovative designs while LG’s new Universal Line will include its more standard consumer devices, such as the LG Velvet

To support the new project, LG has signed up industry partners Rave, Ficto, Tubi and Naver to help develop unique features for the Explorer Project devices. Qualcomm Technologies also will be providing processors, the company said. The partner features will include a dedicated version of the Whale browser from Naver and the launch of Ficto's new streaming service to coincide with the Explorer Project. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: LG / Naver / Qualcomm / Tubi
Countries: World
