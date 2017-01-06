Edition: International
LG confirms exit from mobile phone business, to shut down by 31 July

Tuesday 6 April 2021 | 08:26 CET | News
LG Electronics has confirmed it's exiting the mobile phone business. The decision to stop making phones was approved by its board of directors. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: LG
Countries: World
