Wireless

LG confirms 'Wing' as name of new two-screen swivel phone

Monday 7 September 2020 | 08:55 CET | News
LG Electronics has confirmed that the LG Wing will be the first smartphone to be launched under the 'Explorer Project' mobile category it announced last week. According to reports, the LG Wing will have a secondary screen that rotates into a T-shape to allow for more productivity. A recent teaser video showed a phone that splits in half to swing open and create a horizontal display mounted on the standard phone body above the keyboard. The company also confirmed that the devices will be revealed at an online event kicking off the Explorer Project to be held on 14 September. 

In its statement, LG said the Explorer Project was aimed to “discovering new ways to interact with mobile devices... and challenging established user norms,” and that the Wing would “deliver a new and different form factor and mobile experience that would be impossible to create with conventional smartphones.” It has already signed up industry partners Rave, Ficto, Tubi and Naver to help develop unique features for the Explorer Project devices. 


 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: LG
Countries: World
