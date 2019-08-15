Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Lenovo quarterly sales flat, profits up on premium PC growth

Thursday 20 February 2020 | 08:57 CET | News

Lenovo reported sales unchanged year-on-year for its fiscal third quarter to December, at USD 14.1 billion. Operating profit was still up 12 percent to USD 488 million, thanks to strength in premium PCs and profitability at its mobile business. Net profit increased 11 percent to USD 258 million. The company said it was seeing some impact on its supply chain and production due to the coronavirus outbreak, but would leverage its global footprint to minimise the effect on results. 

Revenue at the Intelligent Devices Group, which includes both computers and mobile phones, rose 0.5 percent to a record USD 12.5 billion. Pretax profit was up 17 percent year-on-year to USD 687 million, thanks to expanding market share across the high-growth and premium PC segments, Lenovo said. 

Revenues at the PC business alone were up 3 percent to USD 11.1 billion, and Lenovo again claimed the market lead with a 24.8 percent share. Its pre-tax profit increased 17 percent year-on-year to USD 684 million, while the mobile business contributed a profit of USD 3 million.

Lenovo said the mobile operations' biggest core market, Latin America, remained robust, and the region’s pre-tax margin further expanded. However, the business performance in other geographical markets faced challenges arising from components shortages. As a result, mobile revenue fell by 17 percent to USD 1.38 billion for the three months.

Lenovo's Data Center Group reported shipments up 18 percent year-on-year, but revenue was still lower on an annual basis due to lower commodity prices, the company said. On a quarterly basis, revenue improved 20 percent, to USD 1.6 billion. Losses at the division narrowed to USD 8 million from USD 47 million a year ago. The company said the recovery of the business was still at an early stage and it hoped to capitalise on new market opportunities for data growth such as 5G to support the turnaround. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Lenovo
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Comments

it seem you have quite enough information regarding auto transport which is quite helpful for the new customer who are willing to avail these auto shipping services mainly car shipping services I would really like to know further about car transport in details so I can be able to use all the services regarding vehicle shipping with the correct vehicle transport company. https://www.allstatetostateautotransport.com
mathew barnes @ 20/2/2020 - 16:51

This seems quite nice information regarding auto transport, vehicle transport, car transport but to know about more auto shipping that what are the latest vehicle shipping services are there in the town and what are the new method for car shipping you should visit auto transport city for the latest services and method in the town https://www.autotransportcity.com/.
Sara Moore @ 20/2/2020 - 16:16

This seems quite nice information regarding auto transport, vehicle transport, car transport but to know about more auto shipping that what are the latest vehicle shipping services are there in the town and what are the new method for car shipping you should visit auto transport city for the latest services and method in the town https://www.autotransportcity.com/.
Sara Moore @ 20/2/2020 - 16:16


Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Lenovo shows highest tablet shipment growth in Q4 - study
Published 05 Feb 2020 11:00 CET | World
Lenovo recorded the strongest tablet shipment growth in the fourth quarter, boosted by less competition from a Huawei under ...

Worldwide PC shipments grow 2.3% in Q4, 0.6% for 2019
Published 14 Jan 2020 15:56 CET | World
Worldwide PC shipments rose 2.3 percent year-on-year to 70.6 million units in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to ...

Lenovo expands smart home range with new Smart Tab, Smart Frame and security launches
Published 07 Jan 2020 10:13 CET | World
Lenovo has taken advantage of its appearance at CES 2020 to launch three new smart home products with Google Assistant ...

Lenovo unveils foldable, 5G laptops at CES

Published 07 Jan 2020 09:40 CET | World
Lenovo has presented at CES its ThinkPad X1 Fold, a 13.3-inch laptop with foldable Oled display. The device is planned to go on ...

Lenovo launches new line-up of Lenovo Legion gaming products at CES
Published 06 Jan 2020 09:37 CET | World
Lenovo launched at CES 2020 a new line-up of Lenovo Legion gaming products that includes new laptops, monitors and peripherals. ...

Lenovo quarterly revenue growth slows to 1%, net profit still up 20%
Published 07 Nov 2019 09:19 CET | World
Lenovo saw its revenue growth slow to 1 percent in the fiscal second quarter to September, to USD 13.52 billion, as the uncertain ...

Lenovo launches new home hub tablets with Google Assistant Ambient mode
Published 06 Sep 2019 09:28 CET | World
Lenovo has introduced at the IFA show two new Android tablets designed to work also as smart home hubs. In addition to the Yoga ...

Lenovo doubles quarterly profits on cost cuts, strong PC sales
Published 15 Aug 2019 09:00 CET | World
Lenovo nearly doubled its operating profit in the fiscal first quarter to June, thanks to improved profitability across all its ...





Related Info

Lenovo shows highest tablet shipment growth in Q4 - study
5 Feb | World | News
Worldwide PC shipments grow 2.3% in Q4, 0.6% for 2019
14 Jan | World | News
Lenovo expands smart home range with new Smart Tab, Smart Frame and security launches
7 Jan | World | News
Lenovo unveils foldable, 5G laptops at CES
7 Jan | World | News
Lenovo launches new line-up of Lenovo Legion gaming products at CES
6 Jan | World | News
Lenovo quarterly revenue growth slows to 1%, net profit still up 20%
7 Nov 2019 | World | News
Lenovo launches new home hub tablets with Google Assistant Ambient mode
6 Sep 2019 | World | News
Lenovo doubles quarterly profits on cost cuts, strong PC sales
15 Aug 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

20 Feb Axiata Q4 2019
20 Feb Bouygues Q4 2019
20 Feb Starhub Q4 2019
20 Feb Windstream Q4
20 Feb Commscope Q4 2019
20 Feb SBA Communications Q4 2019
20 Feb Interdigital Q4 2019
20 Feb Liberty Latin America Q4 2019
20 Feb Telefonica Q4 2019
20 Feb Fitbit Q4 2019
20 Feb Consolidated Communications Q4 2019
20 Feb Intelsat Q4 2019
20 Feb EchoStar Q4 2019
20 Feb OTE EGM
21 Feb Proximus Q4 2019
21 Feb Vodafone Iceland Q4 2019
21 Feb Digi Communications FY results
21 Feb TDS, US Cellular Q4 2019
21 Feb Megacable Q4 2019
24 Feb Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q2
24 Feb Arlo Q4 2019
25 Feb Infinera Q4 2019
25 Feb Iridium Q4 2019
25 Feb Millicom Q4 2019
25 Feb American Tower Q4 2019
25 Feb Utility Telecoms 2020
26 Feb Box Q4 2019
26 Feb Orbcomm Q4 2019
26 Feb Sina Q4 2019
26 Feb Weibo Q4 2019
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now