Lenovo results recover in Q1 as home working boom drives computer demand

Lenovo reported a strong recovery in results for its fiscal first quarter. After overcoming the supply chain problems earlier in calendar 2020, the company grew revenue almost 7 percent year-on-year to USD 13.3 billion in the three months to June, supported by the strong demand for computers for home working and learning. Net profit rose 31 percent to USD 213 million.
Lenovo posted stable gross profit of USD 2.0 billion, with the margin down 1.1 percentage points to 15.3 percent, due mainly to lower profitability in the mobile business in Latin America, it said. Operating profit increased 27 percent year-on-year to USD 436 million. The company said software and services revenues was up 38 percent to over USD 1 billion, equal to 7.6 percent of group revenue.
The Intelligent Devices Group, which includes the PCSD computer and MBG mobile phone businesses, reported revenues up 5.2 percent year-on-year to USD 11.7 billion. Pretax profit rose 17.2 percent to USD 620 million, supported by the increased sales of higher-margin software and services and premium computers.
PCSD alone increased revenue 10.1 percent year-on-year to USD 10.6 billion. Lenovo said it saw a strong shift to online channels, with e-commerce sales up 53 percent in the period.
The MBG business suffered from the slowdown in demand in Latin America, a key market for Motorola phones. Quarterly revenue fell 22 percent year-on-year to USD 1.9 billion. Lenovo said it still managed to grow market share in core markets, with its share of smartphone shipments up 1.8, 1.6 and 0.6 percentage points year-on-year in the Latin America, North America and Europe markets, respectively, according to industry data.
Nevertheless, the weaker demand pushed the MBG unit into a loss of USD 50 million for the period, down from a profit of USD 5 million a year earlier. Lenovo noted that revenues were still higher and the pretax loss smaller on a sequential basis. Going forward, it will focus on its '5G for all' strategy, with a range of 5G devices at different price points, starting with the Moto G range.
At the server business DCG, Lenovo grew revenues 18.9 percent to USD 1.6 billion in Q1, supported by demand from cloud service providers. Revenue from the Cloud Service Provider business increased 31 percent year-on-year to a new quarterly record.
Lenovo said the DCG business is making further investments to grow its in-house design and manufacturing capability and expanding its dedicated sales force to target a broader market and diversify the customer base. Losses from DCG widened slightly to USD 58 million from USD 51 million a year earlier, impacted by the investments and costs related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions