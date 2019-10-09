Edition: International
Liberty Latin America buys Claro Panama for USD 200 mln

Thursday 16 September 2021 | 09:58 CET | News
Liberty Latin America (LLA) said it has agreed to acquire America Movil's Claro operation in Panama for an enterprise value of USD 200 million on a cash and debt-free basis. The acquisition will be funded using cash and incremental borrowings at Cable & Wireless Panama, and is expected to close in the first half of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals. America Movil added that the transaction excludes all the telecommunication towers it indirectly owns in Panama and the Claro trademarks.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: America Movil / Cable & Wireless Panama / Claro Panama / Liberty Latin America
Countries: Panama
