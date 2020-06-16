Edition: International
Maroc Telecom partners with Molotov to launch MT TV streaming service

Tuesday 6 July 2021 | 09:19 CET | News
French start-up Molotov announced that its B2B arm (Molotov Solutions) has been selected to create and operate Maroc Telecom's new multi-screen streaming service, called MT TV, which offers up to 80 local and international linear TV channels, thousands of hours of catch-up programmes, as well as on-demand content. The cloud-based video player has been adapted to the Moroccan market, said the company, for example providing a right-to-left UI for the Arabic version.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Maroc Telecom / Molotov
Countries: Morocco
