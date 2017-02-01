Edition: International
Wireless

Masmovil buys MVNO Lycamobile Spain for EUR 372 mln

Monday 2 March 2020 | 10:11 CET | News
Spanish telecommunications group Masmovil, the country's fourth largest network operator, has announced an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares of MVNO Lycamobile Spain for a total of EUR 372 million, confirming earlier reports. The subsidiary of the UK-based Lyca group has been targeting the ethnic market in Spain since its launch in 2010 and reported revenues of EUR 132 million and an EBITDA of around EUR 45 million last year. In a statement, Masmovil said the incorporation of Lycamobile into its group is expected to generate pro-forma EBITDA synergies of more than EUR 75 million a year from 2021.

It said the acquisition would further strengthen its position in the prepaid segment following the purchase of Llamaya and Lebara in recent years. Lycamobile Spain’s 1.5 million customers will serve to increase Masmovil’s customer base to around 10.4 million after it ended 2019 with just under 9 million fixed and mobile clients, having increased its mobile base by 845,000 lines in 2019 alone thanks to its use of different brands (including Yoigo, Pepephone, Lebara, Llamaya, Hits Mobile and Oceans) to target specific market segments.

Masmovil added that the Lycamobile transaction won’t imply any additional relevant Capex for the group, meaning the EBITDA generated by the deal will be converted into operational cash flow in its entirety.


 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Lycamobile / Masmovil
Countries: Spain
Related

Yoigo offers free access to FlixOle OTT platform for 3 months
Published 02 Mar 2020 15:31 CET | Spain
Spanish operator Yoigo (Masmovil) has launched a new promotion whereby all new and existing customers can access the FlixOle VoD ...

Masmovil finalising acquisition of Lycamobile Spain for EUR 370 mln - report
Published 02 Mar 2020 08:59 CET | Spain
Spanish telecommunications group Masmovil, the country's fourth largest network operator, is close to finalising the acquisition ...

Masmovil FY revenues hit EUR 1.7 bln after adding 1.4 mln subs in 2019
Published 28 Feb 2020 09:47 CET | Spain
Spanish telecommunications provider Masmovil, the country's fourth largest network operator, reported net revenues of EUR 1.68 ...

Masmovil launches new 'Masventures' startup call
Published 26 Feb 2020 14:59 CET | Spain
Spain's fourth largest network operator Masmovil has announced the second edition of the Masventures startup accelerator it ...

Masmovil acquires Galician MVNO Oceans for EUR 1 - report
Published 19 Feb 2020 09:25 CET | Spain
Spanish telecommunications group Masmovil, the country's fourth largest network operator, has acquired regional MVNO Oceans for ...

Masmovil bundling free Google Home Mini with convergent plans
Published 11 Feb 2020 10:25 CET | Spain
Spanish operator Masmovil, the country's fourth largest network operator, has relaunched a promotion whereby anyone signing up to ...

Spain gains 145,000 active FTTH lines in October to reach 9.9 mln
Published 31 Jan 2020 11:09 CET | Spain
Spanish operators added a total of 145,000 fibre to the home (FTTH) lines in October to raise the number of active connections in ...

Spanish users port record 713,000 mobile lines in October, led by Masmovil
Published 31 Jan 2020 10:30 CET | Spain
A total of more than 713,000 mobile line numbers were ported in Spain in October, the highest ever monthly figure, according to ...

BlackRock ups Masmovil stake to 5.65%
Published 29 Jan 2020 09:49 CET | Spain
US investment fund BlackRock has increased its stake in Spanish telecommunications provider Masmovil, the country's fourth ...

Masmovil buys Lebara Spain for EUR 55 mln, adds 423,000 customers
Published 21 Nov 2018 09:18 CET | Spain
Spanish telecommunications group Masmovil, the country's fourth largest network operator, has announced the acquisition of ethnic ...

Spain's Masmovil acquires MVNO Llamaya for EUR 41.7 mln
Published 01 Feb 2017 10:10 CET | Spain
Spanish operator MasMovil has announced the acquisition of 100 percent of MVNO Llamaya from More Minutes Comunications for a ...





