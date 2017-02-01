Masmovil buys MVNO Lycamobile Spain for EUR 372 mln

It said the acquisition would further strengthen its position in the prepaid segment following the purchase of Llamaya and Lebara in recent years. Lycamobile Spain’s 1.5 million customers will serve to increase Masmovil’s customer base to around 10.4 million after it ended 2019 with just under 9 million fixed and mobile clients, having increased its mobile base by 845,000 lines in 2019 alone thanks to its use of different brands (including Yoigo, Pepephone, Lebara, Llamaya, Hits Mobile and Oceans) to target specific market segments.
Masmovil added that the Lycamobile transaction won’t imply any additional relevant Capex for the group, meaning the EBITDA generated by the deal will be converted into operational cash flow in its entirety.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions