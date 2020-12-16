Edition: International
Masmovil to miss Spain 5G auction - report

Tuesday 6 July 2021 | 14:16 CET | News
Spanish telecommunications provider Masmovil, the country's fourth largest network operator, has finally decided not to take part in this month's auction of 700 MHz band frequencies for 5G services, according to sources cited by Europa Press. The operator opted not to confirm its appearance at the tender within the required deadline because the authorities failed to heed to its various demands, such as reserving part of the spectrum at a reasonable price for operators without frequencies in low bands or dividing up certain blocks on a regional basis, said the report.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Masmovil
Countries: Spain
