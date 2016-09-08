McAfee files for IPO

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are acting as lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. TPG Capital BD, BofA, Citigroup, RBC Capital Markets, Deutsche Bank, UBS Investment Bank, HSBC and Mizuho Securities will also serve as joint-bookrunning managers, with Evercore ISI, Piper Sandler and Stifel acting as co-managers.
McAfee's shareholders include Intel, TPG and Thoma Bravo. Intel bought the company in 2010 for USD 7.7 billion while TPG and Thoma Bravo took up stakes later. In 2016, John McAfee sued Intel over for the right to use his name in a new business venture. They settled the case the following year.
