Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

McAfee files for IPO

Tuesday 29 September 2020 | 09:21 CET | News
McAfee said it has filed for an initial public offering with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The number of shares to be offered has not yet been determined but the stock will trade under the ticker symbol MCFE. No pricing details have been disclosed either. 

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are acting as lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. TPG Capital BD, BofA, Citigroup, RBC Capital Markets, Deutsche Bank, UBS Investment Bank, HSBC and Mizuho Securities will also serve as joint-bookrunning managers, with Evercore ISI, Piper Sandler and Stifel acting as co-managers.

McAfee's shareholders include Intel, TPG and Thoma Bravo. Intel bought the company in 2010 for USD 7.7 billion while TPG and Thoma Bravo took up stakes later. In 2016, John McAfee sued Intel over for the right to use his name in a new business venture. They settled the case the following year.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet / IT
Companies: McAfee
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

NortonLifeLock attracts takeover interest from McAfee, private equity - report
Published 10 Dec 2019 09:01 CET | World
NortonLifeLock, the consumer internet security company spun off from Symantec, has attracted takeover interest from rival McAfee ...

McAfee considering fall IPO with Morgan Stanley, Bank of America - report
Published 28 Aug 2019 10:09 CET | World
McAfee could hold an initial public offering in the fall, Bloomberg reported, saying Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and a ...

Intel spins off McAfee, sells majority stake to TPG
Published 08 Sep 2016 09:07 CET | World
Intel has sold a 51 percent stake in McAfee to TPG for USD 3.1 billion, with the total business valued at USD 4.2 billion. The ...





Related Info

NortonLifeLock attracts takeover interest from McAfee, private equity - report
10 Dec 2019 | World | News
McAfee considering fall IPO with Morgan Stanley, Bank of America - report
28 Aug 2019 | World | News
Intel spins off McAfee, sells majority stake to TPG
8 Sep 2016 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

28 Sep The Edge Event
28 Sep Open Networking & Edge Summit
29 Sep Micron Technology fiscal Q4
29 Sep Tech & Politics Forum by FT-ETNO
29 Sep CommunicAsia
29 Sep ConnecTechAsia
29 Sep VMworld
30 Sep FCC meeting
30 Sep Report: Telecom Business Market Insight 2020 Q2
30 Sep Report: Dutch TV-Video Market 2020-Q2
01 Oct Twilio Investor Day
02 Oct NTT IR Day
05 Oct Arm DevSummit
06 Oct Global Carrier Billing Summit
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now