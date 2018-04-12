Mediaset shareholders approve changes to pan-European MFE project

However, Vivendi remains strongly opposed to the plans and has requested a suspension of the corporate overhaul, with a new hearing on the case set to take place on 21 January. "The new plan ... has merely removed some blatantly abusive clauses, without modifying the disproportionate rights granted to Fininvest [the investment vehicle of the Berlusconi family]," said the French company.
Reuters reported that Mediaset faces a March deadline to see its Dutch holding company plan through, by which time the decisions of the September shareholder meeting that approved the project will no longer be valid based on existing Dutch laws. "If the courts rule in our favour, we can do it," Mediaset CEO Pier Silvio Berlusconi told reporters after the meeting when asked if the company was confident of completing the plan in time.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions