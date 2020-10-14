Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

MediaTek more than doubles Q4 profit on growing smartphone market share

Wednesday 27 January 2021 | 09:41 CET | News
MediaTek more than doubled its net profit for the fourth quarter, to TWD 15.0 billion, thanks to strong sales growth and improved gross margins. The gross margin was up 2 percent points year-on-year to 44.5 percent, and revenues rose 49 percent to TWD 96.4 billion. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: MediaTek
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

MediaTek to unveil updated versions of Dimensity 700, 800 5G chips in H1 - report
Published 25 Jan 2021 09:35 CET | World
Taiwanese semiconductor firm MediaTek is expected to bring out the upgraded versions of its Dimensity 700 chips in the second ...

MediaTek releases 6nm Dimensity 1200 and 1100 chipsets
Published 20 Jan 2021 10:19 CET | World
MediaTek announced the launch of a couple of new chipsets for high-end 5G smartphones that use the Cortex-A78 core for the first ...

MediaTek lifts FY revenues by 31% to TWD 322 billion
Published 12 Jan 2021 09:45 CET | World
Taiwanese semiconductor company MediaTek said revenues for full year 2020 increased almost 31 percent from the year before to TWD ...

MediaTek becomes biggest smartphone chipset vendor for first time in Q3

Published 28 Dec 2020 14:44 CET | World
MediaTek became the biggest smartphone chipset vendor, with a 31 percent market share in the third quarter, as smartphone sales ...

MediaTek releases Dimensity 700 SoC for mass-market 5G phones
Published 11 Nov 2020 09:12 CET | World
MediaTek unveiled a new chipset for mass-market 5G smartphone, the Dimensity 700. The 7nm SoC is designed to bring advanced 5G ...

MediaTek reports record revenues, profit in Q3 boosted by smartphones, 5G

Published 30 Oct 2020 16:53 CET | World
Revenues for the quarter soared almost 45 percent year-on-year to TWD 97.27 billion. The operating profit jumped over 108 percent ...

MediaTek introduces i350 Edge AI platform for voice, vision processing apps
Published 14 Oct 2020 14:49 CET | World
MediaTek released the i350, a highly integrated Edge AI platform with a dedicated APU (AI processor) and digital signal processor ...





Related Info

MediaTek to unveil updated versions of Dimensity 700, 800 5G chips in H1 - report
25 Jan | World | News
MediaTek releases 6nm Dimensity 1200 and 1100 chipsets
20 Jan | World | News
MediaTek lifts FY revenues by 31% to TWD 322 billion
12 Jan | World | News
MediaTek becomes biggest smartphone chipset vendor for first time in Q3
28 Dec 2020 | World | News
MediaTek releases Dimensity 700 SoC for mass-market 5G phones
11 Nov 2020 | World | News
MediaTek reports record revenues, profit in Q3 boosted by smartphones, 5G
30 Oct 2020 | World | News
MediaTek introduces i350 Edge AI platform for voice, vision processing apps
14 Oct 2020 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

27 Jan AT&T Q4 2020
27 Jan Corning Q4 2020
27 Jan Calix Q4 2020
27 Jan Facebook Q4 2020
27 Jan KPN Q4 2020
27 Jan Extreme Networks fiscal Q2
27 Jan MediaTek Q4 2020
27 Jan Uptime
28 Jan Rogers Communications Q4 2020
28 Jan Juniper Networks Q4 2020
28 Jan Comcast Q4 2020
28 Jan Crown Castle Q4 2020
28 Jan Skyworks fiscal Q1
28 Jan 8x8 fiscal Q3
28 Jan Samsung Electronics Q4 2020
29 Jan Airtel Africa Q4 2020
29 Jan Charter Communications Q4 2020
29 Jan Ericsson Q4 2020
29 Jan Telia Q4 2020
29 Jan NEC fiscal Q3
01 Feb NXP Semiconductors Q4 2020
01 Feb Harmonic Q4 2020
01 Feb On Semiconductor Q4
01 Feb Cirrus Logic Q3
02 Feb Viavi fiscal Q2
02 Feb Alphabet Q4 2020
02 Feb FireEye Q4 2020
02 Feb Telenor Q4 2020
02 Feb Vodacom fiscal Q3
02 Feb Tele2 Q4 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now