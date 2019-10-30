Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

MediaTek reports higher Q4, lowers 5G smartphone shipment guidance on Coronavirus

Monday 10 February 2020 | 10:32 CET | News

MediaTek said revenues for the fourth quarter reached TWD 64.708 billion, down 3.7 percent sequentially on lower seasonal demand for consumer electronics, but up 6.3 percent year-on-year on higher demand for smartphones and some other devices. The gross margin improved to 42.5 percent, up by 0.4 percentage point from the previous quarter and by 3.6 percentage points from the year before.  

The operating profit slipped 11.4 percent sequentially and sank almost 62 percent from the year before to TWD 6.226 billion. The net profit meanwhile lifted to TWD 6.383 billion or TWD 4.03 per share, from 4.076 billion adn 2.63 per share.  

For the full year, revenues went to TWD 246.222 billion, while the operating profit lifted 39.5 percent to TWD 22.567 billion. The net profit increased 11.7 percent to TWD 23.204 billion. 

Looking ahead, Digitimes said the company slightly lowered its global 5G handset sales projection for 2020 due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus. The company now expects shipments of 170-200 million units, from its previous forecast of over 200 million. The Chinese market is expected to absorb 100-120 million units, for a global market share of over 60 percent.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: MediaTek
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Under 20% of employees to return to work in China after Lunar New Year holiday - report
Published 10 Feb 2020 10:35 CET | China
Under 20 percent of employees are expected to return to work in China following the extended Lunar New Year holiday, Digitimes ...

MediaTek announces new Helio G70, G80 mobile gaming chipsets
Published 06 Feb 2020 11:18 CET | World
Fabless semiconductor company Mediatek has announced the launch of the new Helio G70 and G80 mobile gaming chipsets. The new ...

MediaTek intros new 5G chip for premium mid-range smartphones
Published 08 Jan 2020 15:06 CET | World
MediaTek announced the new Dimensity 800 Series 5G chipset family, aimed at mid-range smartphones with premium features. The ...

Orange selects MediaTek's MT8516 product for Djingo smart speaker
Published 07 Jan 2020 09:50 CET | Europe
MediaTek has announced that its MT8516 application processing platform has been integrated in the Djingo smart speaker developed ...

MediaTek names first 5G SoC Dimensity
Published 26 Nov 2019 16:06 CET | World
MediaTek has announced the brand name Dimensity for its first range of 5G system-on-chips (SoCs) for premium and flagship ...

Intel, MediaTek partner on 5G modems for next-gen PCs
Published 26 Nov 2019 09:58 CET | World
Under the deal, MediaTek will provide 5G modems it is currently working on while Intel will give platform support and system ...

ADB builds new products using MediaTek chipsets
Published 21 Nov 2019 14:28 CET | World
ADB selected MediaTek as a chipset provider for its latest satellite STB platform. ADB is currently deploying its products for ...

MediaTek expands ASIC services with new long range SerDes IP chip
Published 11 Nov 2019 09:46 CET | World
MediaTek said it has expanded its ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) services with a new chip, the 112G Long Range ...

MediaTek set to ship first 5G chip from Q1 2020
Published 11 Nov 2019 09:26 CET | World
MediaTek is expected to unveil its first 5G chip on 26 November at the MediaTek Summit. GSM Arena said the company called an ...

MediaTek collaborates with Microsoft to accelerate development of IoT products
Published 08 Nov 2019 10:19 CET | World
MediaTek joined Microsoft Azure Certified for Internet of Things (IoT), ensuring customers get IoT products up and running ...

MediaTek improves Q3 profits on stable revenues
Published 30 Oct 2019 14:42 CET | World
MediaTek reported third-quarter revenues of TWD 67.22 billion, up 9.2 percent from the previous quarter on seasonal smartphone ...





Related Info

Under 20% of employees to return to work in China after Lunar New Year holiday - report
10 Feb | China | News
MediaTek announces new Helio G70, G80 mobile gaming chipsets
6 Feb | World | News
MediaTek intros new 5G chip for premium mid-range smartphones
8 Jan | World | News
Orange selects MediaTek's MT8516 product for Djingo smart speaker
7 Jan | Europe | News
MediaTek names first 5G SoC Dimensity
26 Nov 2019 | World | News
Intel, MediaTek partner on 5G modems for next-gen PCs
26 Nov 2019 | World | News
ADB builds new products using MediaTek chipsets
21 Nov 2019 | World | News
MediaTek expands ASIC services with new long range SerDes IP chip
11 Nov 2019 | World | News
MediaTek set to ship first 5G chip from Q1 2020
11 Nov 2019 | World | News
MediaTek collaborates with Microsoft to accelerate development of IoT products
8 Nov 2019 | World | News
MediaTek improves Q3 profits on stable revenues
30 Oct 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

10 Feb MEF Members Meeting
10 Feb Metro Connect USA 2020
11 Feb Sky NZ interim results
11 Feb Sequans Q4 2019
11 Feb Lattice Semiconductor Q4 2019
11 Feb America Movil Q4 2019
11 Feb Akamai Technologies Q4 2019
11 Feb A1 Telekom Austria Q4 2019
11 Feb A10 Networks Q4 2019
11 Feb TIM Brasil Q4 2019
11 Feb Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event
11 Feb Profile: M7 NL
12 Feb Turk Telekom Q4 2019
12 Feb Altice USA Q4 2019
12 Feb Cisco Q2
12 Feb Softbank fiscal Q3
12 Feb Rovio Q4 2019
12 Feb CenturyLink Q4 2019
12 Feb Telenet Q4 2019
12 Feb Ceconomy AGM
13 Feb Radcom Q4 2019
13 Feb Orange Group Q4 2019
13 Feb Telstra fiscal H1 results
13 Feb Liberty Global Q4 2019
13 Feb Japan Display fiscal Q3
13 Feb Roku Q4 2019
13 Feb Ooredoo Q4 2019
13 Feb Singtel fiscal Q3
13 Feb Arista Networks Q4 2019
13 Feb Digital Realty Q4 2019
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now