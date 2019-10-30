MediaTek reports higher Q4, lowers 5G smartphone shipment guidance on Coronavirus

MediaTek said revenues for the fourth quarter reached TWD 64.708 billion, down 3.7 percent sequentially on lower seasonal demand for consumer electronics, but up 6.3 percent year-on-year on higher demand for smartphones and some other devices. The gross margin improved to 42.5 percent, up by 0.4 percentage point from the previous quarter and by 3.6 percentage points from the year before.
The operating profit slipped 11.4 percent sequentially and sank almost 62 percent from the year before to TWD 6.226 billion. The net profit meanwhile lifted to TWD 6.383 billion or TWD 4.03 per share, from 4.076 billion adn 2.63 per share.
For the full year, revenues went to TWD 246.222 billion, while the operating profit lifted 39.5 percent to TWD 22.567 billion. The net profit increased 11.7 percent to TWD 23.204 billion.
Looking ahead, Digitimes said the company slightly lowered its global 5G handset sales projection for 2020 due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus. The company now expects shipments of 170-200 million units, from its previous forecast of over 200 million. The Chinese market is expected to absorb 100-120 million units, for a global market share of over 60 percent.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions