Mexican Supreme Court backs IFT over America Movil 'dominant agent' declaration

Thursday 4 March 2021 | 10:21 CET | News
Mexico's Supreme Court has declared that telecommunications regulator IFT's description of America Movil as a "preponderant agent" in the sector is lawful. The watchdog's ruling was handed down back in 2014 with a view to curbing the dominance of America Movil and its Telcel, Telnor and Telmex units in the country. The classification and measures imposed on the company by the IFT "validly limit its rights in benefit of the citizens to reduce the asymmetries in the coverage of the networks with respect to the different mobile operators", said the court, according to Reuters.

Categories: General
Companies: America Movil / IFT / Telcel / Telmex / Telnor
Countries: Mexico
