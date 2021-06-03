Edition: International
Microsoft expands in gaming with Activision Blizzard takeover for USD 69 billion

Tuesday 18 January 2022 | 15:09 CET | News
Microsoft has announced a major expansion in the games market with an agreed takeover of Activision Blizzard for USD 68.7 billion cash. The deal will make Microsoft the world's third-largest games publisher by revenue, after Tencent and Sony.

Categories: General
Companies: Activision Blizzard / Microsoft
Countries: World
