Take-Two expands in mobile games market with Zynga takeover for USD 13 bln

Monday 10 January 2022 | 13:55 CET | News
Take-Two Interactive is expanding in the mobile games market with an agreed takeover of Zynga for USD 12.7 billion. The enterprise value represents a 64 percent premium on Zynga's last closing share price.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Zynga
Countries: World
