Microsoft warns for weaker quarterly sales for Windows OEM, Surface due to coronavirus

Microsoft said it does not expect to meet its revenue guidance for its 'More Personal Computing' division this quarter due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The company said Windows OEM and Surface sales have been more impacted than expected.
The company had forecast revenues of USD 10.75-11.5 billion for the division in its fiscal third quarter to March. This was already a wider than usual range to reflect uncertainty related to the public health situation in China, Microsoft said. While Windows has remained strong in line with expectations, the supply chain is returning to normal operations at a slower pace than anticipated, the company said.
All other components of its Q3 guidance remain unchanged.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions