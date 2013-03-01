Edition: International
Microsoft warns for weaker quarterly sales for Windows OEM, Surface due to coronavirus

Thursday 27 February 2020 | 08:35 CET | News

Microsoft said it does not expect to meet its revenue guidance for its 'More Personal Computing' division this quarter due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The company said Windows OEM and Surface sales have been more impacted than expected. 

The company had forecast revenues of USD 10.75-11.5 billion for the division in its fiscal third quarter to March. This was already a wider than usual range to reflect uncertainty related to the public health situation in China, Microsoft said. While Windows has remained strong in line with expectations, the supply chain is returning to normal operations at a slower pace than anticipated, the company said. 

All other components of its Q3 guidance remain unchanged.


Categories: General
Companies: Microsoft
Countries: World
