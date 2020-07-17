Edition: International
Millicom pays USD 2.2 bln to acquire full control of Tigo Guatemala

Friday 12 November 2021 | 08:51 CET | News
Millicom, owner of Tigo-branded operations across Latin America and Africa, has signed an agreement to acquire the remaining 45 percent equity interest in Tigo Guatemala from its local partner (Miffin Associates Corp) for a total of USD 2.2 billion in cash. The transaction means Millicom will own 100 percent of Tigo Guatemala, increasing the parent company's equity free cash flow by around USD 200 million before incremental financing costs.

Categories: General
Companies: Millicom / Tigo
Countries: Central America / Guatemala
