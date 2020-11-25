Edition: International
Moov-Africa to deploy submarine cable from Casablanca to Lome

Friday 12 February 2021 | 09:44 CET | News
Interactive webinar: KPN deep dive. Insights on strategy, competition, financials and regulation. Join us on February 18th 14:00 CET for a professional profile of KPN in 60 minutes. Get your ticket here ...
Moov-Africa has announced that it will deploy a submarine cable from Casablanca in Morocco to Lome in Togo, TogoFirst reported.  According to Abdellah Tabhiret, managing director of Moov-Africa, the cable will develop and improve international coverage and connectivity, especially national connectivity. 

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Maroc Telecom / Moov
Countries: Morocco
